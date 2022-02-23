AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Commissioners held a board workshop meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, to discuss various budget and planning items.
One of the major talking points of the workshop was the potential expansion of broadband coverage in Avery based on funds and guidance under the American Rescue Plan as government leaders still wait on official regulations for fund spending. Currently, the county is expecting to have approximately $4 million to spend on ARP-approved items.
With respect to the long-awaited guidance in general, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier noted, “It changes every day. We still don’t know and they are frustrated in Raleigh, too.”
Commissioners clarified that each mile of fiber optic cable laid for broadband in the county would cost roughly $80,000, thus giving Avery a maximum of 50 miles of cable for the expected funds. There are other ways for the county to increase its total spending, yet it would come in the form of matching funds and provider-initiated funds.
Speaking on the broadband expenditure, Commissioner Tim Phillips shared, “We want to make it affordable. It doesn’t do us any good if it’s not affordable.”
“In the past there has been a lot of bells and whistles, but not results,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge also noted. “We need assurances.”
One of the statutes of the plan requires that the funds utilized must attach to an underserved area with mbps speed requirements to boot.
The maximum amount of money spent on broadband will also depend on the number of providers included and the pledged funding. The commissioners noted three main providers that would be appropriate for Avery, a trio that includes Skyline, Carolina West Wireless and Charter/Spectrum.
Broadband is at the top of the list for the commissioners with respect to ARP funding. Other areas worth mentioning were workforce housing, daycare and capital needs. Funds can also be spent on general government services if the county receives less than $10 million.
Workforce housing has a byproduct of many variables if funds are used, such as ownership, utilities, construction and partnerships.
“There is such a need for mid range (housing),” Commissioner Blake Vance said. “It is nuanced. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
With an application deadline of April 4, the board must decide on a few key issues, including where to spend the money, how much to use, and decide upon providers for broadband expansion. The commission plans to meet with the three leading companies in order to receive more concrete information before a decision is made.
“You have not kicked the can down the road, Board. I appreciate it and the citizens do, too,” Barrier stated to the commission. “We are growing. When we grow, the citizens deserve all the services.”
The board also brought up the high school construction loan facing the county. A plan is currently in place to shorten the loan by five years, pay it off early and save a significant portion of money by doing so. The loan was expected to amortize in August 2034, but will find itself ceasing in August 2029.
“This was not a bad loan. The terms were pretty favorable,” Aldridge said.
A bill was passed at the NC General Assembly with a resolution to allow Avery to collect a countywide occupancy tax outside of municipalities who already currently collect occupancy tax. The room tax, as it is also referred, will be the same as other municipalities and will be imposed upon lodging and accommodations targeted at visitors.
Barrier also mentioned that the state house and senate had also passed the Free the Smiles Act, which gives parents the right to opt out of student mask mandates for children throughout the state.
