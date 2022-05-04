AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Commissioners met for a budget workshop on Thursday, April 28, where a resolution was adopted for the GREAT Grant and the improvement of broadband connectivity in Avery County.
The GREAT Grant (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) Program funds the deployment of broadband within underserved areas of economically distressed counties. The state-funded grants are available to private broadband service providers and are designed to connect these areas with broadband as quickly as possible.
The commissioners will work with Charter Communications, while pledging $250,000 if the acquisition of the grant is successful. Applications for the grant are due on May 4 and could be significant for broadband improvement in the county. Another round of ARP funding will potentially be available in the fall.
“It looks good so far. (We’re) making sure our I’s are dotted and our t’s are crossed,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
Commissioners went through a wide spectrum of budget related items, including an IT security assessment by the National Guard, a new appraiser for the county with a total of four individuals on staff, employee salary packages and appreciation, implications of new elections, and the movement of the DSS Office and the Elections Office which will improve security, layout and building traffic.
Commissioners also discussed the preparation of budget amendments, negotiation of county contracts, current vacancies in county jobs and the increasing call volume of the EMS department.
