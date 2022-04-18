Christopher Nolan Henley, Jr., age 59, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after an extended battle with a rare muscle disease.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1962 in Dallas, Texas, a son of the late Christopher Nolan Henley.
Chris, Jr. loved the Lord and served Him as a Sunday School Teacher, sound technician, and as editor and writer of the church newsletter as a member of the Altapass Baptist Church, until he volunteered to be a caregiver for his aging grandmother. His college degree was Computer Programming, and he was employed in Banner Elk and Johnson City. Chris, Jr. was devoted to his family and friends and was truly blessed with a servant heart.
Always thinking of others before himself, his heart was full of giving and service. His mom, Gerry, was like a best friend to him. They enjoyed spending time together and were very close. A good sense of humor was a huge part of his personality. He lovingly and playfully called his sister, Monica, and her husband Jason, “Marty and Jacob.” A good friend to all who knew him was a true definition of Chris, Jr. God blessed Chris, Jr. with many talents. He was very athletic, an amazing woodworker, and a general handyman.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Christopher Nolan Henley, Sr.
Chris Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Gerry Freeman Henley of Spruce Pine; sister, Monica (Jason) Kritz of Spruce Pine, NC.
A private service is being planned by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gideons International.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Henley family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Chris Jr. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
