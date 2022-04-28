Christopher Isaac Lee Blair, 21, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Chris was born on May 31, 2000 in Avery County, North Carolina, He was an Honors Graduate of Avery County High School and worked for Gilliam Construction. Chris was a joy to be around and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was passionate about his vehicles, especially when he could "roll the coal."
Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory father, Timothy (Brittany) Blair of Elk Park, NC; mother, Kristin Keller of Newland, NC; two grandmothers, Sheila (Michael) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC, Terri (Andy) Yoder of Newland, NC; two grandfathers, Carter (Missy) Blair of Banner Elk, NC, Clyde Keller of Newland, NC; great grandmother, Edna Vance of Newland, NC; three sisters, Carlee Clark of Newland, NC, Layken Blair of Elk Park, NC, Regan Blair of Elk Park, NC; brother, Caydn Pannell of Newland, NC; and his dog, Bentley.
Services for Chris Blair will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Valley Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the friends and family for the loving support.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Blair family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.