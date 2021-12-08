ELK PARK — The Town of Elk Park celebrated its Christmas event at Winters Park next to the Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The park was decorated with lights and displays and welcomed guests with winter treats. A pair of fire pits were lit, along with an outdoor heater with all the ingredients to enjoy s’mores. Coffee and hot chocolate was also provided to visitors to enjoy the brisk evening. Santa Claus, an elf and the Grinch were also present to take pictures on the adorned stage.
