Charles Danny Burleson, 69, of Little Buck Hill Road in Newland, N.C., the Three Mile community, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.
Born in Avery County, NC he was a son of the late Lee and Iva Lee Dellinger Burleson and was preceded in death by his twin sister, Brenda Burleson; and a sister, Pat Sanford.
Danny was a member of Henson Creek Baptist Church, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and working on the farm with his cows or in a hay field. Danny ran his own heavy equipment for many years doing jobs for lots of folks, making not only new customers but friends.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Susan Franklin Burleson of the home; two daughters, Tammy Henson and husband, Robert and Melinda McKinney and husband, Mitchell all of Newland; grandchildren, Tiffany Willis and husband, Drew, Morgan Henson and fiancé EJ, Daniel Henson and fiancé Britany, Melania McKinney, Johnathon Henson, Matthew Henson and Mindy Lee McKinney. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Goforth and husband, Bill; a special niece, Kim Burleson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Dean Honeycutt, Junior Carver and Dr. Darrin Waldroup officiating. Interment and graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 13, 2022, in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donation be made to either; Linville Central Rescue Squad at https://linville-centralrescue.org/donate-pd-30.php or Hospice of the Blue Ridge at https://www.hospiceblueridge.com/make-a-contribution
Words of comfort may be emailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Charles Burleson's name, and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Burleson and is honored to be serving the Burleson family. Mr. Burleson's obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
