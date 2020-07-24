Charles "Chuck/Charlie" Evans Hughes, 63, a longtime native of Linville, N.C., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville.
He was born on March 15, 1957 in Avery County, N.C., to Paul and Faye Hughes.
Chuck was the Avery County Tree Specialist, that had selflessly served his high country community for over three decades. He also diligently maintained a stretch of Highway 105 through the Adopt A Highway program on top of his day job. Chuck never met a stranger. He was such an empathic person, and he loved yellow roses. If you were Chuck's friend, you were his friend to the end. He adored all animals. Chuck also volunteered as a fireman for the Linville Fire Department.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Betsy of 32 years; one daughter, Jennifer Hurst (Todd) of Banner Elk; two grandchildren, Wilder and Eva-Woods Hurst of Banner Elk; one sister, Paula Hughes of Linville; one nephew, Timothy Robson of Gainsville, FL; and his beloved pets, Spencer Reid and Maggie Mae.
Memorial services will be private and burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avery County Humane Society or ASPCA.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.
The care of Chuck and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. 828-733-2121
