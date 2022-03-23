Charles "Chip" Heath, 76, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, N.C.
Chip was born January 2, 1946, in Oakland, California. He was a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he played on the tennis team. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, friends and the mountains of North Carolina.
Survivors include his son, David Heath and wife, Michele, of Holly Springs, N.C., and their son, Jackson Charles, his only grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Rouzer Heath, of Banner Elk; his father, Charles Malone Heath; and his mother, Erma Black Heath.
A time to come together and visit with the family will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.
A special thank you to Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Memory Care and Medi Home Health and Hospice for the prayers, hospitality, care and family support shared during the last few years.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Heath family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
