Carrie Louise Buchanan, 89, of the Powdermill Community, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2021.
Louise was born on October 26, 1931 to the late Willard and Ethel Whittington and was the last surviving child of 13 siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ogden Avery Buchanan and sons, Robert and Avery Buchanan and his wife, Betty. Carrie was a member of Powdermill Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Frank Presbyterian Church and listening to Pastor Hal McNeeley. She was a simple lady. She enjoyed being a housewife, her flowers and reading. She will be missed by her family, friends and especially her friends at Linville Cove Apartments.
Surviving is her daughter, Connie Eller and husband, Sam, of Powdermill; grandchildren, Eric Buchanan, Regina Vance (Roy), Tina Hughes, Michael Buchanan, Wyndy Pritchard and Carrie Eller Linnertz (Colton); eight great-grandchildren; six great, great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Vonda Buchanan of Powdermill.
Private graveside services will be held in Yellow Mountain Cemetery with Michael Burnop officiating.
Yancey Funeral Services is serving the Buchanan Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.