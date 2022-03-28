Carrie Lee Buchanan Higgins, 97, of Novi, MI, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, February. 21, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born on December 14, 1924, one of eleven children of the late Martha McKinney Buchanan and the late Eden V. Buchanan. She grew up in the Powdermill Community of Avery County, North Carolina. Carrie attended the local schools and at the age of 18 moved to the Detroit area to find work.
On June 10, 1944, Carrie married Harold R. Higgins of Onaway, MI, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2007. Carrie is survived by her two children, Janet Lee Langlois and her husband, Leroy of Hartland, MI and Harold R. Higgins, Jr and his wife, Cheryl, of Livonia, MI.
The Higgins' legacy of love grew from there, as Carrie is survived by six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Carrie is also survived by two sisters, Doris Matthews of Asheville, NC, and Lucy Smith of the Ingalls Community, Avery County, NC, along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Harold, four brothers: Albert Buchanan, Richard Buchanan, Ralph Buchanan and Sanford Buchanan; and four sisters, Mabel Freeman, Alma Campbell, Amanda Jones, and Mary Buchanan.
Carrie and her late husband, Harold, had tremendous faith in the Lord and in each other. They both worked as Lay Pastors at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church for many years. Harold always carried a Bible verse in his wallet and Carrie always carried a mustard seed in her wallet. In her final days, Carrie spoke of feeling the beauty and comfort of God's love.
Carrie's greatest joy was her family, her late husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She always displayed a beautiful smile along with her kind, compassionate spirit. Carrie had a wonderful sense of humor marked by an unforgettable laugh, which made anyone feel welcomed when they visited her. Her genuine love for life and family will always live on in the hearts of all of those that knew her.
Visitation and services were held at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home located in Livonia, MI. Visitation was held on February 27, 2022. The service was held on Feb. 28, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations to be made online at www.arborhospice.org\donate or at the Harry J Will Funeral Home.
