NEWLAND – Election Day in Elk Park saw six candidates vying for council member spots with only five vacancies to be filled.
After the initial counts on Election Day, the candidates who maintained those five spots were Alice Whittington (44 votes), Joel Whitley (39 votes), Michael Smith (35 votes), Tony Eller (32 votes), and Brad Benfield (31 votes), with sixth-place candidate Darlene Hicks receiving 28 votes.
After canvassing was completed by the Avery County Board of Elections for the town, where all one stop, absentee and provisional ballots were counted, candidate Hicks had overtaken Brad Benfield for the fifth vacancy by a 38 to 37 vote total.
Benfield had received three one-stop votes and three provisional votes, whereas Hicks received four one-stop votes and six provisional votes. After the aforementioned canvassing, Benfield has 37 votes and Hicks had 38 votes.
Due to the nominal lead and narrow margin of the vote tallies, the incumbent Benfield requested a recount for the Elk Park Board of Aldermen race. The recount took place at the Board of Elections office inside Avery County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Nov. 16. Following the official recount, the elections board determined that there was no change to the post-canvass vote totals, with Hicks declared the winner of the aldermen seat by the 38-37 margin.
No additional municipal race results were affected following the county canvass, according to Director Sheila Ollis with Avery County Board of Elections.
