AVERY COUNTY — In advance of the pending May primary election, The Avery Journal-Times is asking candidates for offices on this cycle’s ballot to share responses to various questions regarding themselves, their values and vision for Avery County. The following are questions and responses given by the first set of candidates in this series, candidates for Avery County Sheriff.
Three individuals are vying on the ballot for the office of sheriff: Lee Buchanan, Russell Carver and Mike Henley. Efforts were made to reach out to all candidates, and information from candidates responding to inquiries for information are shared in this article.
Question: Please share a brief biography of yourself (hometown, family, career highlights, etc.)
William Lee Buchanan (WLB): My name is William Lee Buchanan. I was born and raised in Avery County. I was fortunate to grow up, play outside, and swim in the river surrounded by the beautiful mountains in the valley known as Powdermill, in lower Avery County. I am proud to call Pat and Janet “Cookie” Burleson Buchanan my parents, and I’m blessed with four siblings: Mike Buchanan, Paul Buchanan, David Buchanan, and Liz Silvers. I attended both Minneapolis and Riverside Elementary School, and I’m a proud 1993 graduate of Avery County High School. I studied Criminal Justice at Mayland Community College and then continued my criminal justice training at Lees-McRae College.
My wife, Becky Buchanan, and I reside in the Crossnore community, with our children Braxton (19), Callee Buchanan (16) and my granddaughter, Jaycee (4). I also have a grandson, Eli (9).
My law enforcement career started at Seven Devils in 1996. Since then, I have served the Avery County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years in various positions. I’m proud of my service in helping train officers through Basic Law Enforcement Training for 15 years, serving as PT instructor (20) and director (2 years). During that time, I was honored to receive the Instructor of the Year Award, nominated by my students, multiple times. One event that stands out in my career is being awarded the Medal of Valor from President Donald Trump. I was nominated for this award, unbeknownst to me, in 2016 for risking my life to save another in a horrific automobile accident that happened on Mary Patton Avenue, in Tennessee. While I am the only Deputy Sheriff in North Carolina to receive this honor, which is considered to be the highest public safety award in the United States, I feel that represents a day in the life of many law enforcement officers. I was also honored by the state Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey, as was presented an award for heroism in Newland in 2016.
Mike Henley (MH): My name is Mike Henley, and I am running for sheriff of Avery County. I am a conservative Christian who has lived in Avery County for 25 years. I am married to my wife, Vanessa and we have two daughters, Sophia; a Sophomore at Appalachian State University, and Sara; a seventh grader at Avery Middle School. Both of my parents are from Avery County. Pete Henley was born and raised in Linville and Mary Hughes Henley was born and raised in Frank. My qualifications include:
- 34 years of law enforcement experience
- 1988-1994 Asheville Police Department: Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Emergency Response Team (Recipient of Medal of Valor)
- 1994-2017 retired North Carolina State Highway Patrol: 93rd Basic Patrol School, promoted to Sergeant in 2008
- 2017-2020 Banner Elk Police Department – Patrol Sergeant
- Advanced Law Enforcement certificate
- Certified North Carolina General Instructor
- Graduate of the Administrative Officer’s Management Program – North Carolina State University
- AA Degree in Criminal Justice – Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
- Undergraduate Studies in Sociology – University of North Carolina-Asheville
- FBI LEEDA Leadership Development Program
Question: Why are you running for office as a candidate?
MH: I am running for sheriff to implement positive change through strong, professional leadership. This change will enable us to provide the necessary oversight and accountability to better serve our communities and perform our mission. The change will enhance our level of competence and expertise in areas that are critical to our profession. My focus as a public servant will not be on the political elements of the sheriff’s duties, but rather on the task of providing a better service to our county. I will lead this department in the most ethical and professional manner, without bias or favoritism to best maintain public confidence and build relationships with our citizens. I will lead with guiding principles of faith, values, and a desire to serve. My motivation for running for sheriff of Avery County is not to hold that title, but to lead and perform the job that best serves the people of Avery County with the resources we have.
WLB: Other than working a short time for Seven Devils Police, I have served Avery County citizens as a deputy sheriff for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office since 1997. Serving the people of the county and communities I love has been an honor and privilege for me. I’ve served under multiple sheriffs over this time, and have learned through experience, dedication, and lessons learned from Sheriff Edward Gwyn and Kevin Frye. Serving Avery County in various roles has positioned me to understand the requirements of a sheriff.
Through experience as a Detention Officer, Patrol Deputy, Investigator, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Patrol Captain, Chief Deputy, I understand what a day in the life of a Sheriff’s Office looks like. However, my real reason for asking the good citizens of Avery County to vote for me for sheriff comes down to one thing: I want to affect change. I want to make Avery County a better place for my children and grandchildren.
I have developed various programs and services that collaborate with the community to improve our way of life and safety of Avery County. Some of these programs include the Church Security Training, the Elderly Call Care Program, Project Life Saver, Citizens Academy, Avery County Explorers Program, the DARE Program, and most recently, Freedom Life, which will be implemented in January 2023. I desire an opportunity to lead the county with more programs and services that will sustain, elevate and improve life for all people in Avery County.
Question: What areas of Avery County would you work to improve (please be as specific as possible)? Why?
WLB: First of all, I want to listen. I plan to conduct community meetings and learn more about what needs to be done. There is no quick fix and not every community needs the same thing. I will focus on recruitment and retainment of excellent law enforcement officers to combat our drug problem, common in rural environments like Avery County. Improvement programs, as mentioned above, will also create new opportunities within our county. Working collaboratively with police departments, parole officers, and corrections will also combat crime in our community.
Being proactive by working with and creating programs within our schools and teaming up with guidance counselors will trigger services earlier for students before issues get out of hand. My primary goal for improvement is to create and implement plans of action to make Avery County a safe place to raise families, enjoy life, and/or retire, and relax in our beautiful county.
MH: I will work toward improving all areas of the county and in particular, those outlying areas that are most neglected. I want every community to have the same opportunity to observe a law enforcement presence to gain the public’s confidence and deter criminal activity in those areas. I want each member of the sheriff’s office to learn the communities we serve and build better relationships with our citizens.
Question: What makes you qualified to serve in the office you are seeking?
MH: I have 34 years of experience in law enforcement, beginning in 1988 with the Asheville Police Department. I served as a police officer in several roles to include patrol officer, criminal investigator, field training officer and as a member of the Emergency Response Team (SWAT). In 1994, I was accepted to the 93rd Basic School of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. I spent nine years as a supervisor responsible for administrative duties as well as overseeing the daily tasks performed by the troopers. I retired in 2017 after 24 years of service from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. My experience has given me a broad knowledge of expertise and valuable skill sets that will enhance my ability to lead. I have received many hours of training and education in the areas of leadership, ethics, and civil liability. I have a good understanding and knowledge of the risks associated with law enforcement and the ramifications of the liability that law enforcement agencies are exposed to. This knowledge is necessary to lead any law enforcement agency in today’s ever-changing society that we serve.
WLB: I am a lifelong learner. I challenge myself, as well as those who work with me, to always grow and learn.
As mentioned earlier, I have formal education through Mayland Community College as well as Lees-McRae College. Additionally, time spent as an instructor and as a Director of BLET at Mayland Community College prepared me through NC Training and Standards to know the law, apply the law, and uphold the General Statutes of North Carolina. I am a North Carolina-certified instructor in law enforcement with many specialized certificates, such as Physical Fitness, Rapid Deployment, and Crisis Intervention.
Through my service at the Sheriff’s Office, I have completed several executive training programs, including Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Training, FEMA Emergency Management, SWAT Training, Law Enforcement Sniper, Operational Tactics, Domestic Violence, Advance Civil Process, Supervisor Training, Field Training Officers Certification, and Advanced Law Enforcement Certification.
Every day, a life in the Sheriff’s Office is different. Without time spent, day-in and day-out experience, responding to calls, making judgments, serving warrants, intervening in domestic disturbances, and coordinating with other Sheriff’s Offices to uphold justice and take offenders out of society, one cannot understand the qualifications this position requires.
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidates running for the elected office you seek?
WLB: My demonstrated experience, commitment and loyalty sets me apart from my opponents. These attributes cannot be learned on day one as a Sheriff. These characteristics are learned over time. Additionally, my understanding of the day in the life of a sheriff sets me apart in that I understand the role and responsibilities.
I am not a politician, and I don’t strive to be one. The old saying, “What you see is what you get” describes me perfectly. I am a servant to Avery County. My vision of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office is simple. The future with me as sheriff will bring a collaborative approach to future programs and services. The primary duty of the Sheriff is to keep people safe, enforce laws, and most importantly, protect the constitution. I have been loyal to the people of Avery County for more than two decades.
I start my day off with prayer and continue throughout my day with faith... faith in my abilities, faith in God to guide and direct my actions, and faith in humankind. While I may be disappointed from time to time, I am a true believer in people. And make no mistake, Avery County has the best people, the best leaders, and the best spirit of anywhere in the USA. I’m proud to be a native of Avery County, and will use every possible resource to make life better for my county.
MH: I possess a broad knowledge with proven leadership abilities and a skill set necessary to lead any department. My training and experience are different than the other candidates. I have had the opportunity to work for two internationally accredited law enforcement agencies with strong leadership.
I’ve been fortunate to receive some of the finest training and experience in the nation, to include working and training with both state and federal agencies. I have worked in conjunction with law enforcement agencies across the state in a number of capacities. The experience has enabled me to not only observe, but participate in best practices, as it pertains to the law enforcement profession.
Question: Is there anything being done by the current sheriff’s office which you would like to see handled better?
MH: There are areas that will require improvement such as mindset, professional demeanor, best practices, protocols, processes, and policy. Through evaluation there will be some areas we will find that are sufficient, but that we can build on and improve. My goal will be to help every member of the sheriff’s office to meet their full potential. When citizens call for a law enforcement response, they should feel confident that the officer is competent and willing to address their issue.
As an elected official, l feel that we should be good stewards of taxpayer dollars as it pertains to expenditures, in particular all equipment. We must ensure that processes are in place to provide the oversight necessary to fulfill this obligation. We should put an emphasis on what is needed more than what is wanted.
WLB: My 27 years of experience is one of my greatest attributes. However, this same experience can also be perceived negatively by some who may not have trusted or liked the previous administration. Make no mistake that given the opportunity to lead the Sheriff’s Office, I have new ideas, new resources and new projects that will propel Avery County to be better than it is currently.
Question: What is the most significant issue facing Avery County today?
WLB: I was once told that if something is not growing, it is dying. Growth doesn’t necessarily mean bigger. It can mean better or different. Avery County needs a positive change to meet workforce demands of business and industry; small business and entrepreneurial opportunities and resources that makes Avery County so unique; educational opportunities to provide credentials, degrees, and transfer opportunities for our children who can then come back and put down roots in our beautiful county. We cannot continue doing the same thing and expect different results. All of these growth areas require an educated, adaptable, resourceful, trained, and dedicated Sheriff’s Office to help navigate growth.
MH: From a law enforcement perspective, the most significant issue facing Avery County is the impact of illegal drugs and substance abuse in our communities. As a result, this creates the incentive for criminal activity and all the negative variables associated with it.
In order to fight this battle, we must implement a strong, proactive approach to drug enforcement. We must continue to educate our citizens, in particular our children, of the negative effects of illicit drug use. We must also employ reentry programs to supply a pathway for addicted individuals to become substance free.
Other issues include computer crimes associated with child predators, as well as human trafficking. These issues adversely affect every community in the nation. All these areas are of great concern and require our steadfast vigilance to combat them.
