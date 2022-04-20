AVERY COUNTY — In advance of the pending May primary election, The Avery Journal-Times is asking candidates for office on this cycle’s ballot to share responses to various questions regarding themselves, their values and vision for Avery County. The following are questions and responses given by the second set of candidates in this series, candidates for Avery County Commissioner.
Six individuals are vying on the ballot for the office of commissioner: Derek Buchanan, Robert Burleson, Glenn Johnson, Dennis Aldridge, Blake Vance and Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. Efforts were made to reach out to all candidates, and responses from candidates responding to inquiries for information are shared in this article.
Question: Please share a brief biography of yourself (hometown, family, career highlights, etc.)
Derek Buchanan (DB): I am a lifelong resident of Avery. I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Erin Buchanan, for 16 years. We have two children, Stone and Mica. We live in the Spear Community in Avery County where we own and operate Spear Country Store and Wheels Contracting. I am first and foremost a Christian and conservative Republican. I have been in the construction industry my entire life and am a third generation builder. I am also an unlimited heavy highway contractor. I serve as Vice President of development for Waterfront Group- handling construction development projects all over the Southeast and Midwest.
Under Wheels Contracting I have around 50 employees. We work with NCDOT building secondary road projects, river restoration projects, soil and erosion, private development, bridge construction and home construction.
Robert Burleson (RB): My name is Robert Burleson. I was born in Avery County and currently live in Minneapolis. My wife Jeannie is the best thing that has ever happened to me and we have been married for 31 years. I have two daughters, Kristen and Megan, and one granddaughter, Brylee. I started driving an over-the-road truck when I was 17 years old. In 2002 I began helping Jack Hicks while still running my own business. In 2010, Jack Hicks sold me the trucks and business. Jack and Angie were like a second father and mother to me and stayed and helped me until he passed away in 2020.
Glenn Johnson (GJ): I am Avery County resident in Crossnore, as well as a U.S. Army veteran, studying at Blanton’s Business College/Mayland Community College. I have Associate Degrees in Business and Criminal Justice. I worked for the U.S. Postal Service as an employee for 33 years, and serve with dedication, education, experience and integrity.
Dennis Aldridge (DA): I am an Avery County native, born and raised in Crossnore. My family has generational ties to this area long before it was called Avery County. I was blessed to be educated in the Avery County school system and proud to be an ACHS graduate. I received an A.S. degree from Lees-McRae College, a B.S.B.A from Gardner-Webb College, and a M.A. from Trinity Theological Seminary. I have served four churches as pastor over the past 30 years, often in a bivocational capacity. My faith is a critical aspect of my life and provides the foundation from which I interact with people and live my life each day.
I have worked in operational management, facility operations, retail, youth intervention, and corrections over my career. This varied experience has served me well, as I have learned to effectively meet and communicate with people from many different backgrounds and perspectives.
Question: Why are you running for office as a candidate?
DB: I am running for Commissioner because I think I have the vision and ability to move the county forward while maintaining and preserving our proud heritage. There are many reasons I am running for office. First and foremost, I want to protect our conservative Christian values that we see being attacked across our country daily. Second, I want to make sure that our children have every opportunity possible to stay in our county after graduation and have good jobs, affordable housing and the ability to prosper here if they choose. Third, as a business owner I believe a business is only as good as its employees. When I look at my own business, the best investment I can make is in good employees. I believe our county should be looked at the same way. If elected, I would like the opportunity to review pay scales and meet with each department head to better understand their needs and address any issues that can be improved.
RB: To help the people of Avery County, especially the elderly and children and those who are unable to take care of their self. I would also like to help grow the economy in Avery County, where kids are able to stay in the county after they graduate and work if they choose.
GJ: I was a commissioner from 2008 to 2014. I have the experience, and it is time to get back into it. I am big on economic development, and would like to see more young people living in Avery County. I have a dream to see a convention center/hotel in the county.
DA: When I ran for my first term in 2018, I believed that I had talents and ideas that would be beneficial for this county that I love so much. It was not so much that I wanted to take on the responsibility, pressure, and potential criticism of this office as much as I believed that I needed to serve. This belief has not changed in the last four years. As a matter of fact, it is even stronger as I have learned so much about local government and the part that I may play in providing leadership in the coming years.
There have been both achievements and obstacles over the last four years and I know there are plans in place that will produce needed improvements in the lives of all citizens in Avery County. I would welcome the opportunity to continue to move forward with these proposals.
Question: What areas of Avery County would you work to improve (please be as specific as possible)? Why?
DB: If elected, I would like to make sure we are doing everything in our power to get broadband to all areas of the county, giving our children and businesses the opportunity to succeed in an equal playing field of those across our state. I would also want to make sure we are moving Avery County forward in all economic areas that our county is built on, including agriculture, tourism and construction. I believe we should look specifically at what should be promoted in each area of the county, allowing for tourism where it is already established and agriculture where it can be sustained, preserving our heritage. I believe with the correct planning and foresight, we are able to allow growth and development while still supporting our local farmers and citizens. I am a firm believer that all citizens have the right to use their property as they so choose without being told what they can and cannot do. We also need to make sure that we are taking advantage of all tourism-based taxes, as this provides benefits for our county while putting no tax burden on our local citizens.
RB: I would like to promote job creation and affordable housing for all areas of the county. I would also work to get broadband in all areas to help our kids and businesses.
GJ: I want to represent all of the people. There are three important economic development factors: tree industry, second homes and tourism. Small businesses and work-from-home jobs can be the key to development.
DA: There are several issues that have been discussed at almost every meeting I have attended. These are concerns that I have been working to improve, and will continue to do so in the days ahead. There are the most obvious concerns, like broadband access, affordable workforce housing, job creation and retention, impact of development, and safety and security. There are also issues that are less obvious but equally challenging. These include solid waste, social services, health department, parks and recreation, and infrastructure development.
I have often said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems. This is very true in our county, as many of these issues are tied together in many ways. The administration and commissioners have met with governmental officials as well as private suppliers to push for broadband expansion. The large majority of the American Recovery Plan monies received from the Federal government will be used to leverage expansion of services to many areas of the county.
I will continue to advocate for developers to build housing that would be available to working families and will pursue partnerships that will provide these sorely needed communities. The housing problem is directly tied to the employment issue, as the needed workers require a place to live and prosper.
Development in Avery County has always been present and will continue to be a part of our lives. This development produces many local jobs, provides the population that produces retail and entertainment venues, provides a great deal of valuation to our tax roles, and brings new families into our county that have been an asset to the community. That development also changes the look of some areas, creates more traffic, and causes some long-term residents to feel threatened about what the future may hold for Avery County.
It is not the place of government to control commerce or private enterprise, but I believe we are given the responsibility of seeking to be proactive as we consider changes made over time and the cumulative impact that those changes will have on the quality of life for all county residents.
I have pushed to establish an occupancy tax for the unincorporated areas of the county. Several years ago, the county ceded that right to the towns of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, and Sugar Mountain. The increase of short-term rentals and other development now makes it feasible to collect that tax for the other county areas, so we have been working with legislators to bring that bill to the General Assembly, as it must be approved by the legislature. This will provide additional funding for promotions and events without any additional tax burden on the local citizens.
Question: What makes you qualified to serve in the office you are seeking?
DB: My business background in running multiple businesses with a wide range of departments and employees. I know what it is like to worry about how my decisions affect not only me and my family, but my employee’s families as well. I have experience in dealing with large budgets and understanding the effects of each decision made within those budgets. I believe this will allow me to be the best steward of the taxpayer’s money.
RB: I am a business owner in the county and know what it means to make a payroll and the effects the payroll and the decisions I make have on each family. My sincere concern for all the well being of Avery citizens will be reflected in all the decisions I make.
GJ: I have experience and education in budgets, expenditures, schools and public safety. I have been around the block and have a good conservative head.
DA: One of the primary qualifications for a county commissioner is that they have a love and respect for Avery County and all its citizens. I have lived and traveled many other places, and each stop has given me a fresh realization of how blessed we are in Avery County.
My work background, personal experiences and expertise, education and practical application of lessons learned have all prepared me for the task of leading this county into the future. I have served on the Advisory Committee of the High Country Council of Governments for the last three years and have learned the importance of cooperation with other counties and municipalities. I have forged partnerships with other elected officials at the state and national level to promote issues important to the county. My experience with budgeting, planning and dealing with issues as they arise has prepared me well for the future.
I have tried to always be open to discussion about any issue that may be of concern to county citizens. It is in listening to these concerns that I see issues with a vision that is not my own. I still have to vote and act based on what I believe to be best for the county both short term and for the future, but I am also to act as a representative of the people.
It has always been my strongly held belief that I do not place myself in the position of being unduly influenced by any person or group. I do not have any agenda that I am looking to serve other than providing the best leadership possible for Avery County.
I consider myself a fiscal conservative, which does not mean that money will not be spent, but rather it will be spent in a thoughtful and efficient manner. It does not serve the public good to defer a needed expenditure only to spend a greater amount at a later date. I will never knowingly defer a project solely to give a false impression of saving money, but I will guard the taxpayer’s money as closely as I do my own. One of my goals when I was elected was to work to provide a multi-purpose building for the citizens of this county, and this board moved ahead with the Community Building project which was built on time and on budget and fully paid for when it was completed. We approved the high school renovation project not only because it was sorely needed, but so that the next board would not have to spend millions more in a few years.
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidates running for the elected office you seek?
DB: I am a lifelong resident of Avery County and fully vested in the county with multiple businesses and employees. With each business I have the unique perspective of dealing with both local residents and second home residents/tourism. This allows me to understand the needs and implications for both sides, including all local businesses that provide jobs to many Avery citizens.
RB: I believe being a business owner in the county has given me a different perspective, and in my experience it is always better to have multiple viewpoints in making decisions, especially those using taxpayers’ money.
GJ: I have the experience, the knowledge and the integrity to perform this job. I am able to give the personal touch.
DA: Each person is the product of the experiences, people, and influences that we have contacted in our lives. I have been privileged to have a broad spectrum of experiences and personal interactions that have prepared me well for this responsibility. I have practical experience in business management, budgeting, logistics, facilities management, and other relevant skill sets. I have also had the opportunity to interact with people of many different cultures and learn that my way is not always the only or even best way. In the Avery County of 2022, we must understand that in order to thrive as a community, we must learn to find areas of common ground so that all citizens may be recognized and respected.
Question: Is there anything being done by the current commissioner office which you would like to see handled better?
DB: I believe that we are blessed in Avery County to have wonderful elected officials in all areas that truly want the best for our County. As a business owner I have learned there is always room for improvement, even when you feel you are doing good in most areas. I believe that in order to succeed and prosper we should always be looking for areas in which we can make our county better every day.
RB: If elected, I believe we need to take a closer look at the pay scales for county employees, as there is always room for improvement.
GJ: I have no fault with current commissioners. I am running on what I am; I will tell you the facts and the truth.
DA: This is a difficult question, as I currently serve on the board! I certainly recognize that there is always room for improvement in any organization, and I believe we should be striving for continuous review and improvement. This last four years has presented many unique challenges, including the Covid pandemic, record development in the county, two major building projects, the resignation of our sheriff, and record inflation and supply chain problems. I believe the current board and administration has dealt with all these issues in a professional and effective manner.
Question: What is the most significant issue facing Avery County today?
DB: Managing the growth in our county while still maintaining and protecting our heritage. Providing much needed jobs, housing and facilities for our citizens and working to improve all Avery County Departments.
RB: I would like to work closely with the sheriff’s officials and resource officers to meet the needs of elderly, children and less fortunate, as well as assist in protection, prevention and rehabilitation of drug use in our county. I believe we need to work to establish recreation centers or some form of outlet to give our youth better options with their free time. I also believe we need to promote business/jobs and affordable housing that our kids can stay in the county after graduation if they so choose.
GJ: Our most significant issue is the need for broadband. I am a big proponent for economic development on a broad spectrum. We also have a drug problem in this county, much like a lot of other places. Education will always be an important piece.
DA: There are many very important issues facing the county, many of which I have already discussed. There are practical considerations that affect our daily life and these will not and cannot be ignored. These are the things that local government should be concerned about and much effort is being given to these problems.
I think the more overreaching issue is one that requires much thought and planning. That is what the identity of Avery County is going to be in the next few decades. The blending of our deeply held heritage and traditions with the culture and ideas of people moving into the area will be a major factor in future decisions. We cannot ignore the tensions that exist with social and economic differences in our county. The challenge will be to assure each citizen that their identity is important and that their voice will be heard.
There is no quick or easy answer as to how we can respect our culture and continue to create opportunities for growth and employment, but we must begin now to forge new partnerships and relationships. We can only then move forward as a unified Avery County.
