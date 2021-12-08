AVERY COUNTY – Candidate filing for state and county elections got under way on Monday, Dec. 6, and continue through December 17, despite a pair of court decisions that first halted the process, then again allowed candidates to file..
Avery County is scheduled to conduct elections for the offices of sheriff, clerk of court, county commissioners and board of education. Candidacy for sheriff and clerk of court have one available seat, while both county commissioners and board of education have three available seats each.
As of press time, a total of three candidates had filed for local office in Avery County; Teresa Benfield for Avery Clerk of Court, Lee Buchanan for Avery County Sheriff and Dustin Trice for Avery Board of Education.
Avery County native Dudley Greene, who currently represents Avery, Mitchell and McDowell counties in the NC House of Representatives, announced his intent to run for re-election for his current post as District 85 state representative via social media on Monday morning, Dec. 6.
“To my friends in Avery, Mitchell, McDowell (and Yancey) counties: After thoughtful and prayerful consideration, I will be filing for re-election to the NC House of Representatives for District 85,” Greene wrote via his Facebook page. “It has been an honor to serve in my first term, which occurred at a time that presented both unique challenges for our state and unique opportunities for our district. I have tried (to) meet those challenges with common-sense conservatism and seize those opportunities in a way our district can be proud of. I hope to build on this experience to be even more effective in a second term.
“Thanks again for the privilege to serve and I will appreciate your vote and continued support next year as we keep working together to make North Carolina a great place to visit, work, learn and live!”
Greene was elected to the NC House seat in 2020 succeeding another Avery County native, Josh Dobson, who won election in the district in 2012 and was reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018 before announcing his intention in 2019 to run for NC Commissioner of Labor, a race which he won election in 2020.
Primary candidates for the following offices file with the North Carolina Board of Elections for 2022: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Supreme Court Justice, Judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals, Superior Court Judge, District Court Judge and District Attorney.
Primary candidates for the following offices file with their county board of elections: N.C. Senate, N.C. House of Representatives, as well as also all county and municipal offices.
As candidates were preparing to register in Raleigh for state office on the first day of filing on Dec. 6, a 3-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, and N.C. House contests. The move came as the filing period was set to begin at noon, and multiple lawsuits were filed in response to the new district maps approved by state lawmakers.
The decision affected any candidate interested in running for office in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as both chambers in the North Carolina General Assembly, forcing them to wait to officially declare and register their candidacy because there could be new boundaries for their respective districts, as several lawsuits accused Republican lawmakers of an unfair partisan gerrymander.
The court decision provided a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit arguments to the Court of Appeals by later in the week. The court release stated it will decide whether to continue the suspension or lift it.
Just hours following the decision made by the three-judge panel, however, the full NC Court of Appeals repealed the decision, allowing all candidates to again resume with filing starting Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Lawyers for the GOP filed a motion on Monday afternoon, Dec. 6, asking that the entire 15-judge Court of Appeals decide on both the temporary delay and a request for a longer filing postponement. An order signed by the court’s clerk late in the day declared a majority of the judges agreed to rehear the matter, and that the temporary delay of the filing period had been vacated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.