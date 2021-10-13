SPRUCE PINE – Area business Buck Stove honored veterans and U.S. service members for its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 9.
A stove, heater and fire pit manufacturer and distributor, Buck Stove has operated for five decades in the Avery and Mitchell county area and served communities throughout Western North Carolina.
To demonstrate its appreciation to area military members, proprietor Robert Bailey and family held a complimentary concert at the Buck Stove headquarters.
“Throughout our history here at Buck Stove the Lord has been with us, and we have the utmost respect for our veterans and service members,” said Bailey.
Bailey, a veteran himself, having served as a medic in the Vietnam War, has built a military-supportive company with the American spirit in mind.
“Nobody knows what these veterans go through,” Bailey explained as he touched on what it means to be a veteran. “[A veteran] will do whatever it takes to protect this country.”
The compassionate speech was given behind a pair of Buck Stove American-made electric fire pits and in front of a massive 30-foot American flag, a flag Bailey noted “means a lot to us here.” The event featured a memorial display with the pictures of the 13 United States military members who were tragically killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August.
“Come touch this table and it will touch you. To see a face makes a difference,” Bailey said of the commemorative table recognizing the fallen soldiers.
The veteran owner’s speech was followed by a prayer led by Colonel Ernest Smith, a Chaplain in Iraq and Kuwait who stated that “We want a mission complete in the military and a mission complete with the Lord.”
Bailey and other Buck Stove employees proceeded to distribute commemorative wood plaques displaying the American flag and the words “Amazing Grace” in the shape of a cross to veterans attending the event.
Bailey’s daughter, Claudia Honeycutt, was heavily involved in putting the event together.
“For 50 years Buck Stove has been committed to being a good American company and take care of its employees and veterans. Our military blood runs deep,” Honeycutt explained.
Brenda Shelton, whose youngest son Benjamin D. White was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, stood beside the memorial representing those who have fallen.
“I really appreciate Robert (Bailey) and what he does for veterans. They are not forgotten,” Shelton said. Both Bailey and Shelton also shared their desires to raise awareness to the veteran suicide rate in the United States and how combating it needs to be known.
The warehouse venue where the event took place included multiple raffles and had refreshments orchestrated to raise money for veterans. The night also featured three prominent bluegrass-style bands for the evening’s entertainment. Featured groups performing included the Primitive Quartet, the touring act Sideline, and Avery County’s own Boone & Church, who have played numerous benefits and memorials in the county. The three bands played for an admiring crowd of veterans and veterans supporters, residents and visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.