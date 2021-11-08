Brett Schwebke, 56, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Tuesday November 2, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.
Brett was born in Miami, Florida on September 24, 1965, he was the son of Judith A. Schwebke and the late Robert C. Schwebke.
Brett was known around town as a premier builder and Realtor with unmatched skill and vision. He had an amazing kind heart and was fiercely loyal to friends and family.
He loved doing puzzles, painting and being a hands-on creative father to his three beautiful daughters, the loves of his life. Brett had a lifelong love of boating and fishing.... one might say it was in his blood.
Brett was an intrigal part of Mako Marine, Inc. while the company was under the direction of its founder and Brett's father Robert C. Schwebke. He was still a treasure trove of information to the Classic Mako family that surfaced over the years.HY
Brett is survived by his three daughters, Sophie, Grace and Abby, their mother Samantha Dorman Schwebke, his mother Judith A Schwebke, his brother Cliff Schwebke all of Banner Elk, his sisters Samantha Schwebke-Wotell (Chris) of Banner Elk and Roxanne Schwebke Saltman (Mark) of Zionville as well as Nieces, Caitlin, Emma, Elsie and Charli and Nephews, Luke, Nicholas, Alex, Bobby and Chase. He was preceded in death by his father Robert C. Schwebke.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Father Christopher Gober will be officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.
The family respectfully request that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced, as this terrible virus known as COVID is the reason we are here and why our lives are so tragically changed forever.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Watauga Medical Center for his care during his illness. We want to give special thanks to Dr. Tom Haizlip for his guidance and friendship during this incredibly difficult time. We also want to thank Jennie Goodwin for her honesty, compassion, and insight in the midst of this tragic loss.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Avery County Animals, P.O. Box 1313, Newland, North Carolina 28657 or Averycountyanimals@gmail.com
Online condolences may be sent to the Schwebke family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements
