NEWLAND – The Newland Cruz Thru convenience store was broken into around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. According to Cruz Thru employees and the Newland Police Department, a man was caught on the security camera smashing the front window door with a kick.
The Cruz Thru store was closed at the time of the break-in.
The individual tried to open the door first, and after realizing that the door was locked, proceeded to kick in the glass door entrance.
The suspect did not take anything from the store and left the scene after the break-in. According to security video that recorded the incident, the suspect wore a black ball cap with dark hair and was driving a white Nissan Altima with a Tennessee Volunteers front license plate.
The Cruz Thru boarded up the front glass door and relinquished security camera footage to the authorities on Monday morning, Feb. 28.
Currently, Newland Police Department is working on securing a search warrant, as the suspect was recorded buying gas from the Valero service station across the street from Cruz Thru and appeared to use a credit or debit card to purchase the fuel.
“The suspect did not take anything. It could have been a lot worse,” Newland Police Department Chief Byron Clawson said of the incident.
