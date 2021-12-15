AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, in lieu of its traditional Tuesday meeting. During the meeting, the final regular meeting of 2021 of the board, ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman noted that the year “Has been a series of successes and challenges. We are here to serve and love our young people. Our students will show the state how good we are.”
The board recognized the Avery County Schools Christmas Card Contest winners. The contest is an artistic challenge in which students hand-design Christmas cards and submitted them for a challenge.
“We have some amazing artists among us tonight,” Brigman said of the students acknowledged.
A total of five students were recognized for their Christmas card creations. Elementary school students Callie Coffey and Stephanie Amerman, middle school student Luna Vaughn, high school student Campbell Moody and the overall winner from Avery High School, Becca Sheppard, who made an intricate piece of art made of acrylic, were honored. All five of these students crafted elaborate Christmas card art and demonstrated their artistic talents.
Jeff Jaynes was also presented with a recognition award. “For almost 30 years Jeff Jaynes has been helping our school system in various roles. You really walk the talk and have been a blessing to our school system,” said Brigman. Board member Pat Edwards also noted that, “You have saved us a tremendous amount of money.”
Jaynes, who for 28 years has worked in the classroom, media center and the Board of Education office, thanked the board for the opportunity.
“Thank you for having faith in me and listening to me. It impacts what is the most important, the kids,” said Jaynes.
Under the 21st Century Systems agenda item, the board reapproved the optional face coverings in schools. The monthly revisitation of the issue is required by the state.
A budget audit presentation was given by Mike Wike who mentioned that “This is an unmodified audit, the cleanest report we can give.” Wike recommended to the board to build fund balance ahead of the 2023-2024 year.
“Plan for the future when other funds expire,” Wike explained.
Remote learning plan updates were given by Whitney Vance for elementary schools and Ellis Ayers for grades 6 through 12. The remote learning plan relates to when students will need to attend virtual school, most certainly for upcoming snow days.
“Engagement is the key word,” Vance said, when it comes to remote learning. Vance met with three teachers from every elementary school and plans to take a “proactive approach” that technology students can use with or without internet. Teachers, under the plan, will have the option to select lower-level choice boards and will require virtual check-ins.
“Remote learning days are tough,” Ayers admitted. Due to the fact that many students do not have internet access, there exists a long list of students who will require phone calls in lieu of internet for certain attendance and check-ins.
“Attendance needs documentation of two-way communication... There needs to be a work product,” said Ayers.
Students will be required to complete their work to be counted toward attendance.
The recent updates to the honor graduate system proposed by Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward at a previous meeting were approved by the board. The new honor grad system will begin with this year’s 10th-grade students.
Action was taken on the Child Nutrition Procurement Plan presented by Tammie Woodie. The approved action would allow micro purchasing from singular vendors at a higher fund rate. The nutrition procurement now allows the school to spend up to $50k instead of only $10 from a single vendor.
Woodie noted the plan “gives more purchase power for food and supplies,” and rather than utilizing multiple vendors to fill a quota, more funds can be devoted to single vendors if adequate need and storage is available.
Rob Johnson with Boomerang Design gave a construction update in which certain aspects of the project will continue throughout December, January and February. The hope is that the media center will be completed by Jan. 1, 2022. Ruth Shirley inquired about the punch list which has seen scrutiny from the Board of Education and Avery County Commissioners. Johnson stated that the punch list is only one-third complete, when one item is finished more will continuously come out.
“Some of the doors do not lock. I’m worried about safety,” Shirley commented, to which Jaynes addressed the concern, saying that “They will walk the building and check every door.”
Johnson concluded by praising Jaynes, saying, “I praise Jeff and salute him. He has been the consistent thread throughout.”
“We want to give a big thanks to the county commissioners. They have been so gracious,” Aldridge said of the groups’ partnership through the project.
Jaynes went over the change orders that were presented at the previous joint meeting between the Board of Education and the County Commissioners. All orders were already approved. The contractors will be requesting for additional days due to unforeseen weather factors.
Jaynes added that all the contractors are still removing the rock mentioned from the joint meeting, and that an engineering firm quantified the cost and reviewed all the documentation.
The rock removal estimate at the joint meeting was around $130,000, but after further evaluation the cost has been reduced to $71,000. The calculation was based on total cubic volume and reconfirmed. Jaynes explained that rock is still being removed, but the figure is believed to be well within the range of the budget estimate.
