AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and as required by state mandate, the board voted on the optional masking position of Avery County Schools, which passed. The board will revisit this position every month until otherwise noted.
The Strong Schools North Carolina Public Toolkit was presented at the meeting and was briefly explained for parents and public who have yet to read it. The toolkit, which was updated on Jan. 10, provided a number of new “recommended” precautions. The K-12 plan by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services contains guidance for Covid prevention, updated strategies and new recommendations for quarantine and isolation protocol.
The long document, noted by the public to be hard to follow, was determined to be a scheduled update of recommendations as opposed to mandates.
“This needs to be simplified; it is so convoluted,” Board Chair John Greene noted. “There is a difference between ‘should’ and ‘shall.’”
It was determined that the new toolkit are strategies that school leaders could consider adopting, but are not requirements for officially mandating. With the board maintaining its optional stance, board member Ruth Shirley noted, “I’m just thankful more children are back in school.”
The board also agreed that teachers and administrators should not be put in the position of being mask police. After discussion about the toolkit, ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman noted, “We are going to continue to thoroughly sanitize and keep our numbers down.”
Many public comments were given at the meeting, with parents significantly pleased with the continued optional masking at the schools. Parent and public commenter Heath Hall explained, “Optional is great. Choice is designed to keep both parties happy.”
The epicenter of the public comment portion was the inquiry of performing a “town hall” format of meeting, described as a public meeting of sorts, in which an open forum could be conducted where parents and public could ask questions directly to the board and in turn receive answers and thorough responses to their queries.
Parent Dustin Trice mentioned during his pubic comment, “These are unprecedented times. What powers do we have as a county, school system, as parents? We need to be able to communicate with each other.”
The board concurred that a “town hall”-type discussion is a great idea as a form of communiqué between the school system, board of education, parents and public. It was determined that it would take substantial planning to initiate, yet is a realistic and appropriate possibility.
Parental input on topics to be discussed, submissions of questions and structure must be organized beforehand, and the board noted that more information on this potential forum will be given in time.
A construction update was given on the Avery High School renovation project. The current and total project completion date, including all punch list items, is now listed at March 31, 2022.
“We are excited and optimistic. It is a beautiful facility,” Brigman said.
Action was taken on the current rate of substitute teacher pay. The minimum rate for the state is set at $13/hour, and now Avery County, in line with our surrounding counties, will give $130 per day for substitute teachers with certification and $100 for substitutes without a NC license.
Turf bid proposals for MacDonald Stadium were received with two companies competitively vying for the contract. Subsequently, Geo Surfaces was selected to perform the job for the new field. The field will utilize an IronTurf surface with latex track replacement. The total cost of the project summed at approximately $924,000, which includes the turf replacement, track resurfacing and new lighting for the field.
Brigman noted that the current turf field had exceeded its typical life and replacement has become a safety issue. Geo Surfaces currently estimates to begin the project on the first week of May and should be completed before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
