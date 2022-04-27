Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, portions of responses were edited for brevity and clarification. To read more responses from the candidates and this story in its entirety, click to www.averyjournal.com.
AVERY COUNTY — In advance of the pending May primary election, The Avery Journal-Times is asking candidates for offices on this cycle’s ballot to share responses to various questions regarding themselves, their values and vision for Avery County. The following are questions and responses given by the third set of candidates in this series, candidates for Avery County Board of Education.
Seven individuals are vying on the ballot for the Avery County Board of Education: Dennis Brown, Jane Bumgarner, Pat Edwards, Casey Lee, Randy Singleton, Dustin Trice and Linda Webb. Efforts were made to reach out to all candidates, and information from candidates responding to inquiries for information is shared in this article.
Question: Please share a brief biography of yourself (hometown, family, career highlights, etc.)
Randy Singleton (RS): I am a lifelong resident of Avery County. I was raised on Buck Hill in the Pyatte community. I graduated from Avery County High School in 1990. I worked golf course maintenance at Linville Resorts for 22 years before taking a maintenance position with the County of Avery in 2019. I have been married to Tanya Singleton for 22 years and we have two sons, Cole and Roan. Cole is a sophomore at Avery High School and Roan is a fourth grader at Freedom Trail Elementary. My family attends Oak Grove Baptist Church where I serve as a deacon and youth leader.
Linda Webb (LW): My name is Linda Webb. I live in the Crossnore area with my husband, Robert Merle Webb. I am the daughter of the late Jack Austin and Irene Austin. We have lived in the area over 40 years. We have one son, Jesse Dwayne Webb, who graduated from Avery County High School and went on to play football for Mars Hill College. Jesse is married to Candis Watson Webb who is the great granddaughter of the late Doc and Rosalee Watson. They have 2 children, Tantem Webb and Mason Webb. I attended Freedom High School and graduated from Mayland Community College. I also went on to take many business classes through Mayland Community College. I have been employed with the clerk’s office 21 years. I am a deputy clerk in the criminal and superior division. I am also a member of the Deputy Clerks Association. I am an active member of Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church, where I serve as treasurer also. I worked for the Avery County Bank for over seven years and then went on to open my own screen-printing business before going to work at the Clerk of Superior Court’s office.
Casey Lee (CL): I grew up in the Minneapolis community with my mother Della Wright and also spent time on Smokey Straight with my father James Lee, Jr. I attended Minneapolis Elementary K-8, followed by attending high school at Avery County High School. After high school I attended two years of criminal justice at Mayland Community College before entering the Basic Law Enforcement Training program, also at Mayland community college. During 2004 I met my wife, Haley, and in 2005 our first child was born, Cassidy Lee, who is currently a junior at Avery County High School. In 2005, I began a law enforcement career at the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and have been there ever since. In 2009, my son Cassen Lee was born and he is currently a sixth grader at Cranberry Middle School. During my career I have become a North Carolina certified general instructor and currently teach at Mayland Community College. I work as a narcotics detective and I am also a sworn task force officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Dustin Trice (DT): My wife Mandi and I reside in the Frank Community where I grew up. We have three children: Remington, Ava, and Lillee. Ava attends Avery High (ninth grade), and Lillee attends Newland Elementary (kindergarten). I am a 2002 Avery High graduate and a lifelong resident of Avery County. We all enjoy fishing and hunting, or any excuse to be outside together doing the things we love. Over the last several years I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to have coached football, basketball, and softball here in Avery County and have gotten to know a lot of the kids and parents and been able to share in their lives. We are thankful to have been blessed and lucky enough to live where we do and call Avery County our home.
Jane Bumgarner (JB): My name is Jane Bumgarner. I was raised in Elk Park and am the daughter of J.D. and Annie Ruth Ellis. I have lived in Avery County for most of my life and raised my children here; both graduates of Avery High School. My brother and sisters also live in the area, and my nieces and nephew are all graduates of Avery High. I am married to Chris Bumgarner and we have two children and we are proud grandparents to two grandsons. We have lived in the Heaton community for 29 years and are members of Heaton Christian Church. I am a graduate of Appalachian State University and have a B.S.B.A. in Business and Finance and a Masters Degree in Business Administration. After college, I started working for Wachovia Bank in the Asheville and Wilkesboro markets. I returned to Avery County in 1987 and began working for Sloop Hospital and then for Avery Healthcare System. I became the finance officer for Avery County Schools in 1994 and continued in the position for eight years. Since then, I worked again in banking for High Country Bank, now First National Bank, and currently I am Director of Finance for Crossnore Communities for Children.
Dennis Brown (DB): I was born in Fairbanks, Alaska. My father was career Air Force and my mother, a homemaker. In 1979, three years after a chance meeting with several members of the Avery County High School Dance Team at the NC State Fair, I married the former Amy Greene of Newland, my wonderful wife and lifelong partner. We started our lives together in Goldsboro, NC, where my parents had settled when my father retired from the service. For the first 16 years, we moved a good bit, as I pursued my career in engineering and technology, and as we both continued our education. We adopted five children, all of whom came through Avery County Schools and all of whom graduated from Avery County High School. In 1992, we moved to Avery County for Amy to become a partner in a local CPA firm. I started a computer consulting business that helped me develop relationships in the county, and in 1995 I was employed with Avery County Schools as a computer technician. Computer technology was quickly becoming an integral component of K-12 instructional delivery and local, state, and federal resources were being provided to help build an infrastructure that would allow districts to address that need. I was tasked with supporting the development of the district’s technology program. As technology advanced and demand grew for improved support, professional education for staff, and for strategic planning, I took on additional leadership opportunities and was named Chief Information Officer for the district. This role required that I understood the need for support and training within the various departments in the district, including curriculum, accountability, finance, auxiliary services, human resources, and school and district leadership, and that I work to provide innovative solutions to address those needs. In 2011, Avery County Schools, in partnership with the Avery County Board of Commissioners, entered into an agreement with Apple Incorporated to establish the first 1-to-1 district technology program in a North Carolina Public School system for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This project removed a significant economic barrier to learning by placing a powerful instructional tool into the hands of all of Avery County Schools students. In May of 2020, I was given the opportunity to take on a new role, Director of Human Resources for Avery County Schools. The responsibilities of that role enabled me to interact in different ways with district staff and leadership, and provided me the opportunity to work more closely with the Board of Education. On March 1, 2022, I retired from Avery County Schools.
Pat Edwards (PE): I have had a blessed life! I have been fortunate to live and work my entire life in Avery County. The Lord blessed me with two wonderful parents, J.D. and Annie Ruth Ellis, who taught me to love the Lord and put Him first in my life. They also taught me to work hard, always be kind and forgiving, and to make my community a better place to live. I always try to live by the Christian values they taught me and the example they set for me and my siblings. I have been married to Gary Edwards since 1974 and we have three wonderful daughters, Meredith Marinelli, Caroline Turner, and Megan Pollard. Gary and I are blessed with eight beautiful granddaughters and one handsome grandson, as well as a wonderful extended family. I have also been blessed to serve my entire career in the field of education which I love. I graduated from Appalachian State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree in Biology with a minor in English. After student teaching in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, I began my teaching career at Elk Park Elementary in middle grades and later taught Vocational Education, Science, and Biology at Avery High for a total of 15 years. After receiving my M.A. degree in Administration, I was assistant principal at Avery High for eight years and the first principal at Cranberry Middle School for one year. I returned to Avery High as principal in 1997 for seven years before retiring in 2004. I suspended my retirement for one year to serve as an interim principal at Freedom Trail Elementary. After retirement, I worked for Mayland Community College as the liaison for the Dual Enrollment program at Avery High for several years and was an adjunct professor in Curriculum and Instruction for Appalachian State University, supervising student teachers for 11 years. In 2018, I was elected to serve on the Avery County Board of Education and have served in that capacity for the past four years.
Question: Why are you running for office as a candidate?
DB: Having served for nearly 27 years in public education in our county, I wish to continue to serve Avery County by contributing to the leadership of our excellent school district. I also have 18 years experience working in various labor and management roles in the private sector and I feel that experience provides me insight into the needs of business and industry as we prepare our students for their future career opportunities.
RS: I am running for Board of Education because I would like to be a voice for the students and parents in our community. I believe the children of Avery County should be our top priority and given equal opportunities to grow and succeed inside our school system. I believe it is important that parents are involved in their children’s education and in the decisions that will affect them.
JB: I have had the honor of serving on the board of education for the past four years. I have learned a lot of what a school board member can and cannot change and what the duties are. Many times the job means just asking questions. During this time, we have been faced with some hard decisions. I am so proud of the administration and staff that worked through these tough times. Our principals and instructional staff have had to rearrange their schools due to declining enrollments and declining workforce and had to learn to teach students during a pandemic. Our custodial staff had to learn to clean and sanitize as the information was changing daily and of course our transportation and school nutrition staff delivered many meals to make sure our students had food even when we did not have in-person instruction.
When I first came on the board we were faced with a dwindling fund balance and declining enrollment. Some tough decisions were made to reduce our workforce and to tighten our belts. Of course, in 2020 we were faced with a pandemic and during that time the governor closed our schools. Avery County Schools reopened as soon as we were allowed and provided the best possible education in the conditions given. Unfortunately, nothing can replace consistent in-person learning for most children and we are now faced with a learning loss for many of our students. This is not unique to Avery County, but Avery County is where we have to start to rebuild.
I would like to continue to serve on the school board to begin rebuilding from the learning loss and classroom time lost due to the pandemic. I would like to build on the decisions made and see that policies and procedures are put in place that allow us to become a leader in education in the state of NC.
PE: For the past 48 years, I have been involved in education at some level and I have a love and strong desire to make our educational system the best in the state. I have never been satisfied with just being better than the state average (which we usually are) – I want to be the best! There is always room for growth – academically, athletically, and in the arts. We have wonderful and very talented children in our system who deserve the best education we can offer. I want to provide the opportunities that will best prepare each of them for success after graduation from high school. That goal is for ALL students! It does not matter if the student plans to enter the workforce after high school, attend community college, or attend a four-year college or university, each student needs to be prepared for success in whatever path is chosen. Graduation from high school should provide an open door for each student to choose the path that fits best and provides the opportunity to be successful.
I feel my experiences in education from the elementary level through the university level are valuable in asking questions, developing policies, and helping to make this possible for the children in Avery County. As a member of the Board of Education, I will never be satisfied with the status quo, and I will work diligently to see that we provide the best opportunities for all the children in our county.
LW: I have one grandson that attends Avery County Middle School and one grandson that will be attending kindergarten this fall at Newland Elementary. I want to know what is being taught to them in the classroom. I want to commit to improving the quality of education in our community. I want to have the ability to listen and support and defend our local students. I want them to have the confidence to make decisions on their own.
I believe that a school board must be responsive and receptive to parents, staffs, students and the community at large, encouraging an open dialogue. The board must take input from all groups and weigh all the facts before making a decision.
A board member is a trustee of the community that elects him or her. Anyone that comes before the board has the right to be heard, not just to speak. A board member must build public understanding, support and participation. My efforts as a board member would center on serving all the children in the community. One child is no more important than another.
Our schools are here to support the educational needs of our children. We must re-establish morale amongst all district employees, and work to return harmony throughout the district. We need to address the athletics in our schools. Let’s work to get decent fields for our sports teams and the things they need to accomplish their goals as athletes. Let’s be proud of our schools! Let’s work to get prayer back in our schools! The bible says a nation without God will fall. Let’s make prayer a foundation for our children. Our constitution was founded on prayer, and so was the United States of America... It’s time for a change! I want to be there for that change!
CL: My reason for running is simple: I care deeply about our young people in Avery County. We have a bright future with the youth in our county and we need to ensure they have the best opportunities we can allow them. I want to make every decision based on the interest of the student and as well as the parents.
DT: There are several reasons, and I could probably elaborate enough to fill this whole page, honestly. What the core of it comes down to are summed up best in these statements: Love for our local youth, concern of what they will face in their education, and desire to see them succeed in their future endeavors.
The journey from concerned parent to candidate began in August 2021 for me, and has taken a lot of praying to get to this point. If you recall August of last year, you will remember a lot of anxiety and concern as to what COVID measures would end up being imposed on our students during the current school year.
I attended the board meeting and for the first time spoke during public comment in support of keeping masks optional for our students. In September the current board voted 3-2, a swing from August, to once again keep masks on our children, and a fire was lit under my feet from then on. Parents arrived en masse for the October meeting, and we had to move the venue from the board to the Co-op Extension Building to accommodate the crowd. Needless to say, the vote was unanimous to make masks optional once again.
However, it was vividly apparent that the members in support of the mask mandate in September had failed its constituents but foremost the children they serve, and only changed their minds in the face of heavy parental opposition alongside an upcoming election year. We must have strong decisive leaders who cannot be swayed by Raleigh or the left.
Major issues are heading to our schools in the near future and I will stand on what we believe here in Avery County to be absolute truth. We need members who are hand-in-hand with the values, morals and vision that we cling to and cherish here in Avery County. My mind was made up from that point on, and as fate would have it, two of those members who voted in favor of the mandate are now in the hands of this election.
Question: What areas of Avery County would you work to improve (please be as specific as possible)? Why?
PE: There are two broad areas in our educational system that I feel need immediate attention: “Learning Loss” and “Everything Else.”
First, it is imperative that we have a strong plan and move forward quickly to address learning loss due to the disruption COVID has had on our children for the past two years. The teachers have been working hard to identify needs and get specialized training in order to meet these needs. However, we are just beginning, and “catching up” is challenging because we still need to move forward as well. We must continue to focus our resources on this area.
When schools were closed and we were forced to go to remote instruction, there were many challenges. Many areas of the county did not have adequate internet access which made it difficult to reach students with live instruction. Also, our teachers were not trained in providing this type of instruction and while many worked hard to meet the needs, we were not able to provide the quality that we have with face-to-face instruction.
I am committed to continuing to provide opportunities and resources for teachers to attend trainings to gain the skills needed to continue to effectively address learning loss. I am also supportive of scheduling extra time within the regular school day when possible to address learning loss.
Second, we need to continually evaluate each of our schools and programs to set measurable goals for improvement. Each school is unique and improvements at that level are addressed with a state-required “School Improvement Plan” developed in collaboration with teachers and parents at individual schools to identify needs and set goals (these plans are available to the public). The plans with measurable goals are presented to the Board each year. I would like to see the results and progress presented to the Board each year as well.
It is important to also continually evaluate and set measurable goals in county-wide programs such as the Alternative School, CTE programs, Federal programs, athletics, the Lindamood-Bell reading program, the Arts, etc., to determine effectiveness and make improvements. Goals are also needed to address issues such as poor attendance and other outside factors that negatively affect learning. The Avery County Schools do many things well but there is always room for growth and improvement in meeting the needs of all children.
CL: I have a few priorities, the first of which is school security. We have to keep our students safe. From a law enforcement point of view, we are lacking in a few areas that could be tightened up on, that would not mean changes to the school, things as simple as locks on all doors or radios that can actively communicate outside of the school building in case of emergency.
Secondly, engage with students and parents to let them know their voice is heard and understand what is needed to improve our schools. We also need to take care of our teachers, we have amazing teachers in Avery County and they need backing and support for their efforts. I also feel we need to provide our students with the best facilities possible to help them learn, grow and improve.
DB: I would like to see continued support of district improvement in all areas described within the district’s Strategic Plan (www.averyschools.net/about-us), as well as increase enrollment throughout the district, help make Broadband Internet coverage available for all students and improve economic growth by providing the best education possible for all students.
DT: Speaking strictly to the office I am running for as it relates to the Board of Education in Avery County and how it affects our students, a few key things stick out. First, the primary job of this elected body is to ensure that we are doing the utmost to provide the best education possible in a safe learning environment, and meeting the needs and challenges that job entails. Children will ALWAYS come first. Period. They after all, are the whole basis of education and why this board should exist in the first place.
I want every single child in this county to be able to excel in whatever respective career path, sport, club, etc. If any of those things are important to our children, then likewise they should be important to us.
As I earlier mentioned, I was able to coach a lot of your sons and daughters over the last several years, so I absolutely love our athletes. I still often go watch kids that are in high school that I coached in football and basketball over the years.
I love football, so don’t get me wrong here, but as a parent of two daughters, my eyes have been opened to a few things. We have the means here in Avery County to help ensure the drama club, the band, volleyball, whatever it may be, is funded as well as anything else our kids enjoy. We need lights on the baseball and softball fields, the amphitheatre at the high school needs updating, the list goes on and on. I want to ensure we have the best possible teachers, coaches, and staff that we can find to aid all these efforts along the way. Whatever we can do to facilitate all these areas to the best of our abilities for our children we need to do it, because they come first. Every single one of those issues culminates into the student experience here in our schools. Let’s make it the best we can in all areas.
JB: One area I would work to improve is to assure equity in each school. I would like to see our student-to-teacher ratio be equitable across the county. I want to work to improve access to our pre-Kindergarten program and continue finding ways to encourage all four-year olds to attend.
Our commissioners generously help to fund our pre-kindergarten program so that currently all eligible four-year olds attend free. Studies have shown that underprivileged and disadvantaged children benefit the most from pre-kindergarten as it prepares them for kindergarten and school in general. Children who do not speak English as the primary language at home also benefit from this program. Pre-kindergarten is not just for our lower income or disadvantaged children; other children add to the diversity and gain social skills needed for all children to succeed.
I would like to assure the county that Avery County Schools is being financially (fiscal) responsible. Our county commissioners are very generous to our school system, as can be seen by our upgrades at the high school and by our elementary and middle school facilities. I want to assure our county leaders and our residents that we are using their dollars wisely to improve our test scores, that we are addressing learning loss and working to prepare our students for life after high school, whether the student enters the workforce or a community college or a university.
RS: To give each student an equal opportunity, I would like to see each student have access to the internet inside their homes. I would also like to work with our SRO officers to make sure our students and staff has a safe learning environment.
Question: What makes you qualified to serve in the office you are seeking?
DT: The best qualification I can start with is the honor of calling me a father. Any and all major decisions made in the educational setting affects me on the home front. I’ve witnessed positive decisions, and felt the direct consequences of negative decisions over the years. I, along with other parents, have had the pleasure to meet throughout this process, constantly monitoring things that will directly impact our children’s education at any time.
It’s scary the things we definitely will have to face down and fight in the upcoming months and years. I encourage all parents to gather as much information and stay informed. I also do have some experience in education to some extent. I worked at Newland Elementary for a year shadowing a boy in Pre-K class with some behavioral issues. I also taught a Life Skills class through Mayland’s fantastic program for developmentally disabled adults. Those are some of the greatest honors I’ve ever had outside of parenthood. Through those experiences I learned that every student is unique and faces challenges whether it be cognitive, behavioral, all the way down to home life. All deserve respect and attention. I believe in a traditional, conventional education rooted in truth and knowledge, not a political agenda or propaganda.
JB: I worked as the Finance Officer for the school board for eight years. I have also worked in other areas of finance and human resources and banking. I bring all those experiences with me as a school board member. As a native of Avery County and mother of Avery County Schools graduates, I feel that I have a good understanding of the best and the not-so-good qualities of Avery County Schools. I have seen boards that function well and not well.
We are currently a good school system, but I know that we have the potential to be a great, even though small, school system. Our teachers and employees have the children’s needs at heart and deserve strong leadership to help them help our children reach their full potential.
RS: I have lived in Avery County all my life and I love our community. I have served on various committees and am used to working together with other members as a team. I am a good listener and respect the opinions of others.
LW: My qualifications for board of education are that I am a caring mother and grandmother. I have been an active part of the community in sports and school events. I have seen firsthand how things are affected by the choices that you make in life. I have worked for the Avery County Clerk’s office for 21 years. I own and operate Linda Webb Photography and have a small studio on Millers Gap Highway.
I am always up for new challenges. I care about our community and our children. I want to be a voice for our children and the parents. I am willing to go to our schools and surrounding areas. I am totally against Critical Racism Theory in our schools, and I want to visit every school and talk to teachers, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers, etc. I would appreciate your vote for Avery County Board of Education on May 17.
DB: Having worked within the Avery County Schools from entry level through senior leadership, I have a deep understanding of funding, operations, academic growth and excellence, and the issues that face public education in our state and nation. I have earned a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and a master’s degree in Media and Instructional Technology Education. I intend to apply my understanding of the issues and the leadership skills I have developed over my years of service to continue to help Avery County Schools achieve the mission as stated: “The mission of the Avery County Schools is to prepare students for success by providing the best education possible through supportive relationships with students, parents, and community.”
PE: I have an extensive background in the field of education – almost 48 years – as a teacher, administrator, and as a supervisor. However, I think what makes a person most qualified is that the person comes to the position with only one agenda, and that is wanting only the best for the children in Avery County and a willingness to work hard with the other members of the Board to develop policies to make that happen.
The person who serves on the Avery County Board of Education must love the children of Avery County and work diligently to make every aspect of the system work together to provide the opportunities needed. I love the children in this county and I pray for them. I can truthfully say that I never taught or disciplined a child when I was working in the system that I did not care about. I did not always like some of their actions, but that just provided an opportunity to help them hopefully grow into a successful adult by learning from their mistakes. We all need second chances sometimes! I want every child in our system to have a positive educational experience and graduate from high school.
CL: I’m an open-minded candidate that is willing to listen to parents’ concerns and take issues to heart. As a dedicated public servant for the past 17 years I have worked every day trying to improve our county. I have a heart for our kids and work tirelessly trying to improve life for them, whether that be coaching them on a sideline or helping them through my work as a law enforcement officer. I can promise to make every decision based on what is best for our students.
Question: What sets you apart from the other candidates running for the elected office you seek?
RS: I love working with children and youth. I have served as youth leader at Oak Grove Baptist Church for the past 25 years. I have been very involved in school activities and sporting events over the years. I have also coached students in baseball, basketball and football for the past 30 years. I enjoy helping them build character and excel in sports.
DT: I can only speak for myself, and one thing that I can say about this whole process is that I have a desire to do the best possible job I can do for our children. No offense to the other candidates in any way, but out of the current members not currently on the board running as a candidate in this election I am the only one that has attended a school board meeting in the last year and spoke many occasions as an advocate for the students. I can honestly say that. And I say that because to me, that’s important.
As for the other candidates, I can only speak for myself and the intentions and motivations of others we can only speculate about at the end of the day, and we all hope are based in conviction and well meaning. But I want to do the job that needs to be done, not for me, not for notoriety or whatever else, because it’s not in any way about me. It is solely about doing what is right for our children.
PE: There are seven candidates running for the two open seats on the Board of Education. I think each one has something valuable to offer if elected. However, I do feel that my 48 years of experience in the field of education and my service on the Board for the past four years is definitely an advantage and sets me apart from most of the other candidates.
I am very invested in using the knowledge I have gained from my many years in education to work together with our Superintendent and the other Board members to help move our system forward. There are challenges ahead. There is a lot of pressure from various special interest groups to incorporate radical ideas and agendas into the NC Standard Course of Study. I am very aware of the efforts these groups are making and will continue to work diligently to keep our focus on providing a sound quality education to all children.
I am strongly committed, as are our other Board members and Superintendent, to protecting our children from the indoctrination of radical ideas such as Critical Race Theory, “gender identity” issues and various other social agendas.
CL: I have the utmost respect for every candidate running in this election. It takes a lot to step out and be willing to help. I view my strong points as being a public servant for 17 years, being a parent of two current students, also being a certified instructor for Mayland Community College, and working tirelessly for our young people. I have worked in and around the schools for several years in various situations from coaching school teams in basketball/football to working with the police explorers program, and also working with our School Resource Officers on various issues and talking with students about issues from drug usage to texting while driving. I have maintained a close working relationship with our schools throughout my career.
JB: I can honestly say that from what I know of the other candidates running that we all have a heart for children and all seek the best for our community, so this is a difficult question. I do think that my business background and my former school finance officer experience helps with knowing the right questions to ask. I also feel like the training that I have received from the NC School Boards Association over the past four years has given me some much-needed insight into the roles of a successful board member. I have a desire to see that Avery County Schools continue to improve and progress and become the very best we can be. That is my only agenda.
DB: Extensive work and leadership experience in public and higher education uniquely prepares me to work collaboratively with district staff, leadership and the Board of Education to respond to the challenges faced by the district.
Question: Is there anything being done by the current Board of Education which you would like to see handled better?
JB: There are always improvements that can and need to be made within any group, whether elected or appointed. The current board of education is no exception to this.
Our current board members bring many different perspectives to the table, but we have a common goal to serve the students, families and employees of Avery Schools. Our role is to set the policies and procedures and put into place the system to see these policies are followed. I would like to see that we handle issues openly and within the current policies in place. We need to examine each decision to make sure it is in the best interest of our children.
One improvement that I would like to see is to have more stakeholders involved in our board meetings. I would like to have presentations from various groups within the school system. An example: If we are making decisions about Pre-K, then I would like to have Pre-K teachers and parents attend to tell us about their program and what makes their program unique and successful and what challenges they face. I would also like to see the board encourage more parental involvement in our school improvement teams.
PE: As a current member of the Board of Education, I feel that our Board works together well to use the resources we are provided from local, state and federal funding to best meet the needs of the children in Avery County. Many of the fund sources are restricted to certain criteria which can be challenging. However, our school administrators work carefully to use all resources to best meet identified needs.
While I think resources are allocated to schools as equitably as possible, there will always be room for improvement as each year is different and needs are constantly changing. I do have to commend our other elected officials for the support that they generously provide for our schools. Our county commissioners provide well for the children of Avery County. They provide local funding for capital improvements, and they are supportive of our schools and students. In addition to securing funding for the new addition at Avery High, they have generously provided funding for our Pre-Kindergarten program. All four-year-old children in Avery County are able to attend PreK regardless of income because of their support.
We also have some exceptionally nice athletic facilities for our students. There are many other instances of investment by the commissioners in meeting the needs of our school system. The Sheriff’s Office has also been an asset to our schools. Our school resource officers are trained well to help keep our students safe. The Sheriff’s department also provides support at athletic and special events and responds quickly when additional support is needed.
DB: The current board of education has done an admirable job navigating significant challenges (funding, Covid response, staffing). I want to continue open interaction with parents/guardians and to support and uphold the values held by our communities as we provide the best education possible to our children.
CL: I want to be the students’ and parents’ voice. I will work to maintain a relationship with the community and families to enhance transparency and communication with the board. I will always make every decision with the best interest of the students at heart.
DT: For me, personally, if I’m elected, I would like to be more accommodating and accessible to the public. Through attending all those board meetings I realized that the system the public had to use to be heard was in many ways flawed. For one, you only had three minutes to speak to members of the board in which they couldn’t be asked to answer questions directly or even respond at all if they didn’t want to. So, at times it just seemed disconnected to deliver a speech that you obviously felt adamantly about and wanted and deserved answers to, and just couldn’t always get. In those meetings, other parents and I requested having more of a town hall roundtable discussion which I have yet to see come to fruition, and even then they wanted the questions to be pre-screened among other things.
Now I’m not talking about private information that obviously cannot be shared with the public (minor’s information, etc.), and I know they have procedures in place for a reason. However, these were questions that parents needed answers to sooner than later, so I will advocate for transparency and direct communication as much as possible.
Any parent knows issues that involve their children become priorities real fast, and need to be handled swiftly. We have great parents here in Avery County and despite what CNN showed of angry mobs of parents screaming and having to be escorted out of meetings, I never ever saw anything escalate or be viewed as nothing but respectful toward our board here in the county. That should be noted and rewarded. If you have an issue, come and discuss it with me, and I’ll do all I can to get to the bottom of it.
RS: I feel like the past two years have been difficult dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad our students are back in the classroom. I believe children need to be in the classroom to thrive academically and socially.
LW: One thing I would like to see our board do as a whole is to be more responsive to parents and children.
Question: What is the most significant issue facing Avery County today?
CL: I feel we have several issues facing our school system. One issue being school safety and the measures taken to fix the issues. Also bullying is an issue that needs to be addressed. I also feel parents need to be more included in the direction of the school system and there voice needs to be heard.
DT: In the question regarding why I’m running as a candidate, I spoke about things that I fear our children will face during the course of their education. To myself and many of the parents of this county, the most significant issue facing the students of Avery County are things headed our way from the Federal government and Raleigh, things such as “Critical Race Theory.” For those unfamiliar with the term, it essentially teaches our children they fit into two categories of oppressed or oppressor, and is more of a political reckoning than anything viewed as a viable part of education.
As I discussed in my speech I delivered at the Lincoln/Reagan dinner recently, I delved into this new movement to bolster up more school psychiatrists and start discussing gender and sexual identity with kids as young as first grade. The futures of women’s sports are in jeopardy more than ever with the left’s push to have biological males compete with women. We can absolutely not allow this to happen; woman must always compete against woman. Period. Boys must use boys restrooms and girls use girls restrooms. Period.
I personally believe that once we make it past the midterms this November, any on the left still in power will suddenly bring back COVID measures that hurt our children. We’ve already seen (NC Governor) Roy Cooper unwilling to relinquish his “emergency COVID powers.” All these things are headed our way and we must fight for what we here in Avery County believe in, and from what has already been revealed by some members of our current board, we simply cannot rely on them to make strong unwavering decisions, and stand by Avery County views and morals.
We have to make our stand now and stay away from what the left has been handing out in the way of “COVID funding,” which in turn requires us to do A, B, and C and has been a hot topic issue at the meetings. We cannot sell our soul as the expense of our children any longer. Thank you so much for your consideration of voting for me.
RS: I think one of the most significant issues facing our school system today is trying to get our students where they need to be academically after the COVID-19 pandemic.
DB: I see the most significant issue in Avery County as declining enrollment in Avery County Schools, being driven in large part by our need to enhance economic development and to provide employment opportunities for families and our students as they complete their education in Avery County. Public education provides the best pathway to economic growth and personal success for our children, and should be honored and strengthened, so as to provide the greatest opportunities for our future as a county, state and nation!
LW: One of the issues we face in Avery County is teamwork! Let’s be a team and work together.
PE: In relation to the schools, there are several issues that could be considered “most significant” because they are so intertwined. However, I would say declining enrollment in our schools is the most concerning.
We are fortunate to have small schools which allow teachers and staff to develop positive relationships with students and families. However, declining enrollment affects the state and federal funding for schools. Declining enrollment results in declining revenue and presents challenges for small schools to adequately staff the schools and best meet the needs of all students as well as pay bills for utilities and maintenance.
I think all of our administrators would say that additional staff would be beneficial for their school. We have been fortunate in the past couple of years to have additional funding to help meet the needs, but some of that funding is temporary. If enrollment continues to decline, there will be many challenges to be addressed.
JB: To answer this question as it pertains to Avery County Schools, I would have to say declining enrollment. We have seen enrollment decline for the past 20 years, so this is no surprise. The decline in enrollment affects our state and federal funding.
Our county commissioners have been very generous to our school system, but they cannot make up the funding losses we are experiencing from the state and federal funds. We must be willing to be innovative in order to continue to provide an excellent education in these trying conditions.
