Billy Lee Vance, 85, passed away April 10, 2022 in Wilmington, N.C.
Born March 8, 1937 in Avery County, he was a son of the late Conalee Taylor Vance and Frank Ray Vance. Bill was a proud military veteran. He was retired from the Navy and served our country in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Carol Vance. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Richard Vance (Sheila) of Marion, N.C., and Ray Vance (Nicole) of Richmond, VA. Two sisters, Kitty Carpenter of South Port, N.C., and Debbie Cook (Philip) of Avery County. One brother, Pat Daniels (Martha) of Avery County. Three grandchildren, Bethany Vance of Candler, N.C., Connor and Lexie Vance of Richmond, VA. Plus several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held in Avery County at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.