Billy Darrell Isenhour, 90, died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Fair Haven Home in Bostic, North Carolina.
Billy formerly lived in High Point, North Carolina. Survivors are two children, Greg Isenhour (Nancy) of Shelby, NC, and Crystal Isenhour of Newland, NC, three grandchildren, Daniel Isenhour, Laura Isenhour, and Jason Wilson (Anna), and one great-grandchild Jesse Ray Wilson. Also surviving is brother Marion James Isenhour, Jr. of High Point and former wife and mother of his children, Jane Isenhour of Spruce Pine. Billy was preceded in death by parents Marion James Isenhour, Sr. and Cordelia Bailey Isenhour as well as sisters Jean Embler (Bo) and Kit Jackson (Carl) and his second wife Joyce Isenhour.
Billy served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan. His career was spent in the furniture industry where he worked as a sales manager.
Mr. Isenhour was a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church in High Point. He also served as a Gideon.
Graveside services will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery located on 1730 English Road in High Point on Monday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262, to New Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Lawndale, NC 28090, to Newland Presbyterian Church, 199 Elk Street, Newland, NC 28657, or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
