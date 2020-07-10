Beverly Ann Hughes Raphael, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully with grace on July 2, 2020.
Beverly was born March 6, 1936 and was a native of Avery County. She loved performing in her high school theatre productions, was active in Glee Club, Beta Club, 4-H and was a cheerleader. Beverly was a docent for the Palm Beach Art Museum and later attended Palm Beach Atlantic Community College, receiving an Associate Degree in Social Work and Psychology. She loved reading, art and traveled extensively overseas. Her most memorable trips were to Egypt and Ireland.
Preceding Beverly's passing are her parents, Baxter and Lillie Hughes; brothers, Jack, Ray and Taylor Hughes; husband, Benjamin Fred Raphael; and her daughter, Karrie M. Pittman. Beverly will be missed by her sister, Mildred Carpenter of Newland; niece, Kim Calhoun (Kenny) and family; nephew, Stanley Carpenter (Nena); daughter, Marva K. (Pittman) Salmi (Steven) of Florida; grand-daughter, Kimberly Adams (Michael); grand-son, Joseph Salmi (Adriane); great grandchildren, Devin, Avery and Tatum Adams of Maryland, Zachary, Hunter, Savannah and Seth Salmi of Alabama.
Visitation will be at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The family kindly request those wishing to visit, bring and abide by the mandatory mask requirements.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral will be for immediate family members only. A graveside service will be held at the Hughes Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 following the service.
Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.rsfh.net
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics in Memory of Karrie.
The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. 828-733-2121
