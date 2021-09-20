Betty Ellis, 80, of Erwin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at her residence in Erwin, TN.
Betty was born on November 28, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Howard Buchanan and the late Odee Lewis Buchanan.
Betty was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. Her life was filled with devotion to her husband and her family. She dedicated herself to being married to a military husband following him to every duty station, except Missouri. She will always be remembered for the loving care she provided to her in laws and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Ellis; two brothers, Bill Buchanan, Bob Buchanan.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Leisa Ellis (John Kiser) Morris of Erwin, TN; son, James Douglas (Kelly) Ellis of Morganton, NC; brother, Bruce (Barbara) Buchanan of Burlington, NC; sister-in-law, Lynda Buchanan of Winston-Salem, NC; granddaughter, Chealssea (Allen) Queen of Hickory, NC.
Graveside Services for Betty will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Elk Park Cemetery. Gary Edwards and David Ellis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local homeless shelter or Humane Society.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ellis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
