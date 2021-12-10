Bertie Brown Gwyn, 84, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away November 12, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Martha Brown. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rosa Lee Moody; son-in-law, Billy Ford Moody; brother, Bill Brown.
Bertie will always be known as one of the strongest women anyone has ever known. A God-fearing Christian woman, whose prayers have kept several generations safe. Bertie never hesitated to set any of the children she helped raise straight. Bertie enjoyed her Nintendo, gospel music and the TV show Survivor.
Bertie is survived by her husband, Mack Arthur Gwyn; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Dylan Cole; grandsons, Billy Lee Moody and Cody Cole; and sister, Wilma Moser and husband, Don. Several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends including but not limited to: Dr. Earwood, Patricia Brooks, Bobby Bentley, Colin Wilson, Randy Blevins and Phyllis Cole.
Funeral Services were held November 17, 2021 at Open Door Baptist Church. The Rev. Edward Moser and The Rev. Ronald Stevens officiated. Burial followed in the Lee Cemetery on Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park. T
