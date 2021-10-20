BEECH MOUNTAIN – The Town of Beech Mountain held its monthly town council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Town Hall and was also available via live video.
Comments from the public came in significant quantities for the meeting due in large part to the cited speeding habits of Beech Mountain travelers.
Resident Wilson King during the public comment portion of the meeting suggested that the town install strict 15 mile-per-hour speed limits on all gravel roads in the town, to which King gave multiple examples of anecdotal evidence of poor driving and reckless vehicular operation. King hoped that council would take more limits, crosswalks and speed bumps under advisement, and noted that “action is cheaper and more efficient than reaction.”
Two more residents of the town shared comments that coincided with the concern of harmful speeding. Citizens have noticed the unparalleled growth of tourism featuring AirBnBs in Beech Mountain, to which speakers who shared suggested may have a correlation to a surge of unsafe driving.
“Our area has become an AirBnB community,” said resident Jeff Kessler, as he encouraged the council to work on lowering and enforcing speed limits. “Is it the cost of the speed sign? I’ll pay for it,” Kessler added.
Public concern for stricter speed limits on particular roads in the town have increased, and council has responded by working on the addition of either crosswalks or speed bumps in certain areas. In particular, the Bark Park Way measure in response to calm traffic and speeding is under way. An estimate for installation of removable 6-inch rubber bumps potentially added to roads would cost $2,500. On the other side, the crosswalk solution would be similar to the structure of what is currently rendered at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk.
Beech Mountain Town Council has continued its featured local business component to the meetings as well. This meeting’s featured business was Top Stainers, owned and operated by Michael Martinez. The local business feature program at council meetings continues monthly in order to highlight local entrepreneurs and endorse town businesses.
During the meeting, a proposed amendment at the meeting would add a mobile public safety facility for public use in Beech Mountain was discussed.
The next regular monthly meeting of Beech Mountain Town Council will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Beech Mountain Town Hall.
