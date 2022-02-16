BEECH MOUNTAIN – The Town of Beech Mountain held its regularly scheduled town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, featuring its unique business of the month and certainty of public comment.
Dick Wilson provided public comment addressing the limb and leaf pickup service of the town. Wilson noted that he has noticed multiple properties with excess lawn debris and inquired to council about revisiting the total limit of debris removal pickup.
Wilson also commended the town services during the more recent snowfall, complimenting the road maintenance departments for their plowing, salting and general road safety protocols.
Larry Warren and Ryan Vincent, Tax Administrator from Watauga County, spoke about the new reappraisal process that will occur at Beech Mountain. The appraisal includes all real property, including all land and improvements for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial properties. The appraisals will occur at current market value and are recommended to be re-appraised on an eight-year cycle for the town.
The featured business of the month was Vanna Holtsclaw and Therapeutic Massage of Beech Mountain. The massage and relaxation business performs everything from hot stones, neuromuscular, Swedish, focal point and other treatments that are good for numerous ailments.
Beech Mountain, in association with Appalachian State University, performed an economic trail study of Beech Mountain hiking trails. The study took place over the summer months, with the majority occurring in June, July and August. Dr. John Whitehead, professor of economics at Appalachian State, supervised the student-led study. The class performs studies for community partners.
“This is a win/win scenario. It’s a no cost or inexpensive study for the town and students get to learn.” Whitehead noted.
Cards were given to trail users during the time of the study, with a total of 500 cards given out. Of those, 374 cards were deemed usable for the study, which resulted in showing that 17% of users got their information from the Beech Mountain website, 52% of users were non-residents, 9% were full-time residents, the average income of trail users was between $125,000 to $150,000 along with an 88% satisfaction rate.
Whitehead noted that the total economic impact of the trail users estimated around $722,000 to $2.2 million, taking into consideration the net total of trail users, not just survey cards, and also applying multipliers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Council members also clarified a towing ordinance in which board members inquired about the liability of town wrecking companies towing automobiles. Town Attorney Stacey Eggers informed that the liability on the towing ordinance is low.
