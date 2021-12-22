BEECH MOUNTAIN – The Town of Beech Mountain held its regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, which began with the re-selection of Mayor Barry Kaufman and Vice-Mayor Jimmie Accardi.
Beech Mountain Town Council continued with its highlighting of a featured local business. This meeting presented Land of Oz and marketing manager Jana Greer. Land of Oz started in 1970 to support tourism in the summer months and closed its doors a decade later. After shifts in management groups the park reopened and has recently brought new upgrades this year.
Land of Oz offers a locals night and private tours. Greer said of the park, “Land of Oz is a magical place and I can’t imagine it anywhere but Beech Mountain. The town has supported the facility. We look forward to 2022.”
One public comment was stated, in which resident Nick Wilson inquired about the speed limits throughout the town. Wilson suggested signs that would read “Unless posted speed limit is 18 mph.” Wilson also noted the ordinance stating that debris trash pickup requires the request of the property owner, and urged council to consider anyone requesting trash debris pickup from a property such as a neighbor.
“We would like to have our mountain look nice,” said Wilson.
Council discussed updates to the issue of affordable workforce housing in the town. Currently the planning board is working with contractors and waiting for other entities to come forward.
“The planning board has concluded that it is not a public cost to build public housing, that it would be a private developer and the town could assist with regulations, issues and bringing it forward,” Town Manager Robert Pudney said.
“Obviously, housing is a big deal for Beech Mountain. Every one [businesses] are shorthanded,” Councilman Jimmie Accardi explained. “This is a nationwide problem, not just Beech Mountain. I think we as council need to be proactive to try to help and assist moving this project forward so that we can insure guests and residents have the services we need.”
Accardi continued by inquiring if the planning board is searching for available hotels and condo complexes that are for sale. Pudney responded noting that it is not the role of the planning board, however economic development and TDA are actively working on it.
“This is a very dynamic issue,” said Pudney. “There is not a simple solution.”
Ultimately the workforce housing project will come from private enterprise, yet the town can be an active partner with regulations, zoning and infrastructure.
The town audit was presented in which one significant deficiency was found. Auditors were unable to locate several invoices after testing expenditures. The missing invoices may have been due to employee absences and shuffling.
“I understand we have a very efficient staff, but we can’t use excuses,” Kaufman said of the deficiency. “Excuses aren’t warranted. We deal with too much money. We have to be accountable.”
Special recognition was given to longtime Beech Mountain resident Gil Adams, who is noted for his contributions to the community and to Beech Mountain Resort. Adams was on the ski patrol from 1982-2017, town council from 1999-2009 and a founding member of a local string band. The local ski patrol facility was also recently named in honor of Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.