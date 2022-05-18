BEECH MOUNTAIN — The town of Beech Mountain held its regularly scheduled town council meeting on Tuesday, May 10, and discussion turned to the proposed tax increase due in part to the current volatile housing market. In a previous session a 0.68 rate was set, with council ruminating on the current proposal.
Council member Weidner Abernethy started the conversation stating, “We as a council need to make some comments on the proposed tax increase. We don’t need any further tax burdens to our taxpayers. We’re already paying enough.”
Town Manager Robert Pudney provided a proposed budget noting, “What you told me to do was to present a budget that did not use fund balance and kept the fund balance above 50%. If you change that, the money has to come from somewhere.”
It was stated that a 0.65 rate would be neutral to the fund balance while a 0.68 rate would slightly pad the fund balance.
Abernethy motioned to amend the agenda and moved to propose a 0.63 rate to “give taxpayers some breathing room.” Abernethy’s concept also stems from the projected eight-percent growth the town is anticipating in the next fiscal year.
“If we don’t need it now then why add an extra tax?” Abernethy added.
Council discussed the importance of maintaining an emergency contingency fund along with protecting the general fund balance. Mayor Barry Kaufman mentioned, “The whole idea when we presented it was we didn’t want to touch the general fund.”
A reduction from a 0.65 rate to 0.63 would cost roughly $500,000 from the fund balance, said Pudney. Council also noted the possibility of issues if there was an emergency, such as the ever-present water concern for Beech Mountain.
Even though the budget would not be adopted until the council takes a motion on the entire budget and changes can still be made until June 14, Abernethy’s motion of a 0.63 millage rate instead of 0.68 was approved by a 3-2 margin.
In a town proclamation, Susie Nepka was awarded special recognition for her horticultural skills and volunteer gardening for the town of Beech Mountain. She was noted for her commitment to beautifying the town, artwork and holiday lighting. It was stated that Beech Mountain extends gratitude for her dedication and contributions to the mountain community.
Council also honored law enforcement for National Police Week, adding that the town recognizes the sacrifices and valor of law enforcement.
In other town news, Beech Mountain approved the occupancy tax resolution, and EMS station 2 will begin on May 14.
Beech Mountain Parkway will be resurfaced, restriped and acquire new reflectors with no current accurate timetable. The project will begin at the Hwy. 105 intersection with Tynecastle. Pudney stated that the reflectors will be recessed into the pavement and will have a guard over the replaceable reflector, effective for snowplows.
The town has also witnessed a 238-ton reduction in solid waste from last year, calculating to a 48% reduction. Pudney noted that he believes this trend will continue. Beech was also granted 50 bike helmets for underprivileged kids that will be used in partnership with the summer camp program.
