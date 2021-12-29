The Town of Beech Mountain celebrated Christmas in style with its second annual parade through Beech Mountain Parkway on Dec. 22. Emergency vehicles, floats, trailers, trucks and ATVs hit the streets.
Breaking
Beech Mountain celebrates Christmas with Holiday Parade
- By Neal Falvey neal.falvey@averyjournal.com
-
-
- 0
Avery Journal Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Avery Journal Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.