AVERY COUNTY — Thrift stores have been a staple in the Avery County community for decades. Providing a unique set of assets to the community, thrift stores not only provide a productive retail experience, but also contributes heavily to different cross sections of the community.
Thrift stores are visited by locals and out-of-towners alike, and have operated for varying amounts of time in the area, all while contributing to a variety of charitable causes that benefit local residents.
Area thrift stores fill a specific need for Avery County, serving differing humanitarian efforts, while also helping one another and helping residents to acquire quality, affordable goods and administering support to residents in need.
Habitat ReStoreThe Avery County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newland offers donated goods at discounted rates for individuals all while helping to build homes for less fortunate families in Avery County. ReStore primarily sells furniture, housewares, construction supplies, building materials and assortments of other products for a home or living space. Proceeds from sales at the store benefit the home construction process locally.
ReStore has recently celebrated the dedication of its 50th home in June of this year. Habitat for Humanity, the national homebuilding aid nonprofit, is also currently working on its 51st and 52nd Avery County homes, while also clearing the land for another dedicated home. Each home is provided to house Avery residents and located in Avery County.
A number of church and school groups and local organizations coordinate with Habitat for periods of time to serve in the building of a home, while the soon-to-be homeowner must also contribute to the process in sweat equity, the donation of hours of time which allows the recipient and family to have an active role in the project.
ReStore manager Lisa Kirkpatrick has served as the manager of the establishment for 15 years and has witnessed not only happy customers purchase quality items for affordable prices, but also admired the construction of many homes for families in need.
“I love what we stand for and what we do for the community. I’m incredibly proud of our staff and volunteers,” Kirkpatrick said of the effort.
With respect to other thrift stores in Avery, there exists far more collaboration than competition.
“We help each other out. Things we cannot accept due to available space, ineligible items or scheduling we send them elsewhere to other thrift shops to help in their mission,” Kirkpatrick noted.
ReStore offers unique home and hardware items, along with its expansive collection of furniture. Kirkpatrick shared that ReStore receives many compliments on its organization and staff.
“I want the store to look like a place I want to shop at,” Kirkpatrick said.
Unlike a vast array of businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has not significantly slowed the steady flow of customers visiting the business.
“We have had more people during Covid. We have had a record year despite going down to four days a week,” Kirkpatrick explained.
ReStore operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 2170 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland and can be reached at (828-733-2025. It offers free pickup, and the only items the store does not accept are used mattresses, futons, old box TVs and items with stains, tears or significant damage. ReStore, focusing on homes and home accessories, does not accept nor sell clothing.
Avery Family ImpactAnother humanitarian thrift store supporting Avery residents is the Avery Family Impact Thrift Store, where all proceeds go to kids and families in need.
Avery Family Impact offers a variety of discounted goods including clothing, home goods, suitcases, sporting equipment, glassware, selective furniture and a multitude of random other accessories.
AFI utilizes an application process where any Avery resident can come to the facility and apply for assistance. AFI has recently given financial aid to residents who require utility bill assistance, hospital bills and other financial needs. AFI donates furniture, clothing and goods to residents who have experienced the tragedy of a house fire and also donates food to those in need as well.
Volunteer Dustin Trice, who has been with AFI for six years, donates much of his personal time to helping the facility as a way of helping out the community.
“Anyone can apply for assistance. If someone is having a hard time, we are going to help them out,” Trice said of the organization’s desire to assist those in need.
AFI works extensively with the Department of Social Services agency and collaborates to provide vouchers to the store where families in need can use the vouchers to select items they want and need.
All of the items for sale at the store have been donated and also AFI offers free donation pickups. Donated items range in versatility, yet the one common component of all the items sold in the store is pricing.
“We focus on affordability for our residents. You never know what you are going to find,” Trice noted, as the affordability of the items gives residents a chance to obtain everything they may need at reasonable prices.
AFI has operated in Avery County for more than 18 years and moved into its current location two years ago. The new location has provided an improvement in total sales, subsequently providing an increase in the total financial assistance they can provide to the region.
Trice lauded the participation of the people of the county in the assistance process for their neighbors and friends.
“The community involvement is great. I could never live anywhere else,” said Trice. “Avery County looks out for its own.”
The all-volunteer Avery Family Impact is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and is closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Located at 1301 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland, the charity store can be reached at (828) 737-0968.
Yellow Mtn. Enterprises Treasure BoxYellow Mountain Enterprises, a multifaceted nonprofit organization in Avery, operates a thrift store called Yellow Mountain Treasure Box. The thrift store is overseen by new director Dale Trivette, and is operated by manager Tabitha Nelson and assistant manager Amy Ward.
The Treasure Box is primarily utilized as a means of providing vocational training services for individuals with disabilities and also donates items toward community assistance. The Treasure Box recently donated a crib to Anne Ministries and is in the process of working with the OASIS, Inc. organization.
Vocational service clients employed at the thrift store receive an array of training, along with receiving income from employment. The vocational service aspect of the Yellow Mountain Treasure Box offers a different realm of support for the Avery community.
“Clients love to work there. They are gaining important work-related skills,” YME Vocational Program Manager Lorie Singleton said of the training that workers receive. Learned work abilities include social skills, working with the public, organization, sorting, counting, merchandising and math skills.
The Treasure Box offers a variety of products specializing in clothing and home goods. The thrift shop separates itself from other stores through its display tables set up throughout the store. Specialized displays set up full dining tables with placemats, dishes, cups and centerpieces. Full cabinet displays are also organized and filled with accent pieces, glassware and serving utensils.
“Management decided on display tables can increase appeal and be unique,” Nelson said of the intentional design. “We want to offer a different feel for thrift store shopping.”
The store has recently undergone a renovation project for general maintenance and beautification which was completed in mid-October. Treasure Box also completed the Elf Tree for Christmas, in which customers could voluntarily purchase a Christmas gift for one of the Yellow Mountain clients.
“Even during a pandemic recession people support our community,” Nelson added.
Treasure Box proceeds cycle back into the nonprofit and help support the clients of Yellow Mountain and other affiliated programs, including its trophy shop, engraving practice, day program and group home. The Treasure Box is located at 442 West Mitchell St. in Newland and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. YME can be contacted at (828) 733-2944.
Reaching Avery MinistryMost longtime residents of Avery County recognize Reaching Avery Ministry due to its almost 35 years of existence in the area. Reaching Avery Ministry is more widely known as the RAMs Rack, and is another 501-C thrift store that works toward benevolent causes.
RAMs Rack is operated by a board and is supported by local churches in Avery County. RAMs Rack is based solely on donations, much like the other thrift stores, and has a variety of items on offer.
The church-backed thrift shop gives all of its proceeds back into the community. RAMs Rack distributes boxes of food to families in crisis and works as short-term aid for emergencies. It also donates clothing to Avery families in need, domestic abuse victims and prison ministries.
The thrift store and emergency food pantry offers people the opportunity to inquire for assistance and also works with a voucher system where individuals can shop for themselves at the store.
“We are a personable store. We love to help the less fortunate and also make prices reasonable enough for the store to survive and help the community,” RAMs Rack Manager Pamela Benfield, who has led the store for almost 12 years, said.
RAM offers free pickups for donations and will take anything except mattresses and old box TVs. The consistent and longstanding community store has been at its current location for almost 17 years and has been a staple in Avery County for generations.
A common thread among multiple area thrift stores has been the nominal impact of the pandemic upon its business and customer traffic.
“This has been the best few years for the store in a long time,” Benfield explained. “We have been slammed with donations. We have been very blessed and have great customers.”
Reaching Avery Ministries (RAMs Rack) can be seen at 147 New Vale Rd. in Newland and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Blair Fraley Sales StoreBlair Fraley Sales Store is yet another nonprofit thrift store in Avery County that utilizes its proceeds to support a worthy cause. Blair Fraley is the retail end of the Crossnore Communities for Children composite organization. CCC operates not only the cottage school and Blair Fraley, but also coordinates Miracle Grounds Coffee Shop, Crossnore Weavers, Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery, and E.H. Sloop Chapel and Fresco.
Blair Fraley is based solely on donations, and all net proceeds are returned to benefit the Crossnore Communities for Children cottage school. The Blair Fraley building was constructed in 1997 and has been growing ever since, touted as the largest thrift store in the High Country. The building itself is something to behold, which includes two stories of shopping area, a large fireplace, sitting area, full jewelry cabinet and a large outdoor deck.
“It was built to look like a true department store. We take a lot of pride in our building and our design,” BFSS Assistant Manager Debbie Benfield said of the store’s architecture and arrangement.
Blair Fraley offers free pickups and will pick up items from as far away as Charlotte (with a necessary donation minimum for distance). The store accepts everything besides old box TVs and box TV entertainment centers. Blair Fraley will accept mattresses but will not sell them, as the store will put them on display and offer them for free. Jewelry, glassware and vinyl records do well at the store, yet BFSS also sells varieties of clothing, wares, small appliances and everything in between.
“We have very generous donors. We never know what is going to come through that door,” Benfield added.
The Daughters of American Revolution are also an organization that Benfield said are heavily involved in the store. With respect to other thrift stores in the area, Benfield explained that there is no sense that competition between those stores seeking to serve the community exists in any significant capacity.
“We get consistent customers, and we are happy to send them to other thrift stores if we do not have an item or cannot accept a donation,” Benfield added.
Blair Fraley also works intensively with the school to provide job experience to students who are old enough. Blair Fraley will perform interviews, teach job skills and help students learn the ropes of the working world.
“We pride ourselves on our inclusivity and providing a safe community for children. We love being able to work them back into the community,” Benfield explained.
Blair Fraley is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 100 DAR Drive in Crossnore. Located next to the school and the other associated galleries and stores, Blair Fraley is a centerpiece of the Crossnore community.
Despite a changing local and global climate with respect to businesses and commerce, area thrift stores continue to maintain a vital role in Avery County’s infrastructure, all while continuing to fill in where necessary when it comes to providing for its neighbors’ fundamental needs.
