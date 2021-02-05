Barbara Shook Etter, 82, of Dallas, N.C., passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Peak Resources, Gastonia.
She was born March 10, 1938 in Avery County, N.C., daughter of the late Ronald James Shook and Hazel Mae Winters.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Kenneth Shook. Barbara is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Jack C. Etter; sons, Steven Etter and wife, Lucinda of New Mexico, Eric Etter of Kings Mountain, and Jeff Etter and wife, Judy of Gastonia; daughter, Stephanie Day and husband, Todd of Utah; brother, Dennis Shook and wife, Donna of Dallas; grandchildren, Tashina Cooper and husband, Rob, Tiffany Garza and husband, Patrick, Devon Etter, Easton Day and wife, Tawny, Carla Etter, Justin Etter and wife, Erica, Ketelyn Etter and Kereigh Etter; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Barbara will lie in state 1:45 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery - 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
A graveside service will follow the lie in state at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2710 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.