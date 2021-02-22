Barbara K. Ingalls, 87, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away on February 18, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.
Barbara was born on June 23, 1933 in Miami, Fla., to parents William Frank Kreidt and Rose Marie Seaman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Ingalls of 61 years and two sons, “Robby” and John Ingalls. She left behind two sons, David and James Ingalls and three granddaughters who brought her joy, Katelind and Molly Ingalls and Katy Owings.
Barbara was a member of Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville and enjoyed playing the piano, painting, writing, and reading.
Her life will be celebrated with a private service for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care 526 Robbinswood Place Hudson, NC 28638.
