BANNER ELK – The Town of Banner Elk held its monthly meeting at Banner Elk Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 10, where a pair of ordinance amendments were heard during public hearing and a clarification of the planning board was given.
The planning board duties were referenced to review, not to approve, for special use permits. The other ordinance pertained to “site aspects-sidewalks,” which gives the town the ability to work with developers.
“It is a tool that can be used in the right circumstances,” Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen stated.
Susan Brown made the only public comment of the meeting, citing the growth of Banner Elk.
“Some growth is coming in from outside town limits. It impacts the town. What can Town Council or Tourism Development do?” Brown asked. “We are not a shopping town like Blowing Rock. We are a culture town.”
Councilman Mike Dunn, also the Chair of the TDA, responded that “We are taking our foot off the gas pedal. With the Covid situation, is it in our best interest to promote a crowd? We will try to find more things to promote, especially outdoor things.”
“Our chamber is always working on things,” Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly added, as the comments were part of a discussion in reference to attempting to continue to promote Banner Elk as an all-season town, not simply a two-season town.
Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue brought a special presentation before the board, updating the council on the previous year and the long-term goals of the station. BEVFR received 681 calls last year with a department roster of 25 volunteers, noted as a high call ratio for a volunteer department.
BEVFR Chief Tyler Burr noted that the operating budget of $76,000 is a unique allotment provided to the governmental body of the Avery County Fire Commission. Only two counties in the state of North Carolina utilize a county fire commission for budget allotments.
Burr added that the department is “highly focused on grant writing.” Grants through FEMA for various needs help with the division of budgets in the county and the total funds given.
BEVFR will close on its new station property on Jan. 12 and has cited that it would like to have town input as to the appearance of the new station. The goal of the new station is to be used not only for fire and medic response, but also for education and community-need purposes.
Burr cited that the long-term goals of BEVFR are 24-hour coverage, the addition of bunk rooms for firefighters, and a lower ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating. It was stated that finding the appropriate amount of volunteers is a challenge due to the department’s high call ratio.
BEVFR, which receives an unequal distribution of funds, inquired about the support of the Town Council with respect to the Avery County Fire Commission and Avery County Commissioners.
In other business, the preliminary plat approval for Notting Hill, a nine-lot development, was approved, contingent on the acquisition of a deed of combination. The subdivision meets all town requirements and was noted as a unique site based on the slopes of the land.
Also adopted at the meeting was a proclamation supporting National Mentoring Month, in addition to a resolution opposing statewide workforce board realignment and a resolution to switch proportions of use for occupancy tax.
The next meeting of Banner Elk Town Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
