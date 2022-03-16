BANNER ELK – The Banner Elk Town Council held its monthly meeting on Monday, March 14, at Town Hall with a special presentation by Keith Webb on the Water and Sewer Capital Improvement Plan. Webb, in a lengthy and detailed plan, gave precedence to multiple future recommendations for the town’s water and sewer system.
Currently Banner Elk utilizes four groundwater wells for its water supply, to which Webb cited are not inefficiently antiquated but fairly old. A recommendation was given to consider an additional well in the future. The treatment and collection system for Banner Elk is not needed or forced to be expanded, yet certain improvements were endorsed.
The town removes non-organic material manually in its current state and could be replaced by mechanical screens. The discharged water into the Watauga River uses UV light to disinfect and was noted by Webb that it has no impact on the trout or other wildlife in the river. It was however recommended that the UV light system be replaced in the future.
A second clarifier to remove solids was also advocated and would give a needed buffer for the system. Sewer line segments were identified as replaceable in the future, along with continuously looking at the lines and performing due diligence with respect to flow meters.
Webb explained that these water and sewer systems “are important and that nobody thinks about it.” Protecting the environment is also another component to updating the systems. While Banner Elk’s current system is not in a critical state, Webb noted that “Everything gets older and needs to be rehabbed.”
The materials and technology for water and sewer has been much improved over the years, however a lot of pipes that were installed were constructed before the Clean Water Act.
Banner Elk is not lacking water nor at a threatening state, but as Webb indicates, the services should continue to be monitored.
The plan also recommended better storage of chemicals, more space for public works, site improvements and a look into installing generators at all well locations.
In total, the plans would require around $10 million in funds. However, the plans are suited to be accumulated in time and are based on recommendations, as opposed to requirements. The board noted that these plans are geared toward being “proactive instead of reactive.”
The board approved three agenda items pertaining to its building height ordinance amendment, short-term rental ordinance amendment, and a rezoning request. The rezoning request was appropriated for the expansion of the post office and the short-term rental ordinance was a reintroduced amendment that was approved a year ago. The short-term rental ordinance requires that short-term rentals register with the town so that the town and neighboring homes are aware that a rental property exists.
The year’s unpaid tax advertisement was approved by the board, to which council noted that the document appeared longer than previous years. Taxes were considered delinquent in payment on January 6 of this year and those noncompliant were sent a notice.
A land use plan survey will be sent to property owners of Banner Elk in May or June and will be utilized to collect public input for the plan. The board stated that the survey will be available, most likely, in paper form and electronically.
