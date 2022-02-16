BANNER ELK – Banner Elk held its monthly town council meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, and the abbreviated gathering featured only a few ordinance and zoning amendments.
The shipping container ordinance amendment highlighted that no more than one shipping/moving container can be in public view while every additional container must be fully screened. The conversation that began this ordinance was based on the popular shipping container homes and morphed into a more complete code. Town Manager Rick Owen noted that Banner Elk “is not currently having an issue with the containers.”
The ambiguous language of the ordinance was brought up by council member Robert Tufts, who also inquired about the limit of total containers. With respect to visible containers in residential areas, councilman Charlie Voncanon noted the importance of the ordinance because of the vantage point of public view.
The council passed the amendment unanimously and slightly altered the language to exclude public view, that secondary containers must be screened fully/entirely. Council noted that if issues arise the board will readdress the ordinance and have the planning board review it.
A setback ordinance was also unanimously approved which requires a 35-foot setback in the MI zoning district.
A commercially zoned annexation was approved for a new business near the post office. It was stated by Charlie Voncanon that the, “lot has been empty for a while. It is small, but it has potential.”
The board also accepted a one-year extension on its current solid waste contract with Republic Services which began as a three-year contract with a one-year option. The board also approved its audit contract.
A pair of public hearings will be held in relation to the recodification of ordinances and short term rental ordinance.
In his monthly update, Town Manager Rick Owen noted that a meeting was held with Mountain Electric about a recent power outage. Mayor Brenda Lyerly stated that the meeting was held with the director and two board members of Mountain Electric Cooperative about future plans and updates. The power outage in Banner Elk resulted in a purported large loss of funds for the many businesses that operate in Banner Elk.
“Our electric service folks are on it,” Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly said. “I was impressed. They asked for the meeting. They were helpful and concerned. It was a good meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.