NEWLAND – Three employees of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office head a volunteer Christmas program called Frontline Santas. The program, which has been carried out for five years, organizes bags of gifts for less fortunate children in the Avery community. Lead coordinators for the program are communication representatives Karen Laws and Brandy Holden, along with K9 Unit Deputy Casey Lee.
Gifts, toys and cash are donated to the sheriff’s department by individuals and businesses. Toy bags are organized by working with local schools and counselors in which kids will be included. Frontline Santas are given anonymous addresses with the number of children, ages and gender in order to personalize the gifts.
The crew of Christmas cops starts to deliver the gifts a few days before Christmas Day, with a patrol car and uniformed officer bearing the presents.
“(One of the key aspects) is to help kids build a positive rapport with law enforcement,” Lee said.
Though some of the kids may see police officers throughout the year in negative circumstances, these Frontline Santas want to provide these same kids with fun and happy circumstances to see law enforcement.
The first year that Frontline Santas was started, it began with simply a few trinkets donated by a single individual. The second year saw around 17 kids receive gift bags, the third year with around 30 bags. Last year, the program swooned and Frontline Santas delivered 104 total bags of gifts. This year, growing through word of mouth only, the program planned to deliver close to 200 bags of gifts, with each bag equating to approximately $25 worth of toys/gifts.
The week before Christmas had the Sheriff Communication Department looking like the North Pole with closets full of organized gift bags and rooms full of a vast assortment of toys and presents.
When it comes to the delivery of all of those bags, Laws said, “It’s all hands on deck,” adding that the group strives to be a positive influence in the community and “there are so many reasons for giving.”
Frontline Santas only delivers new gifts to the kids and use the list to tailor the bags to each home. When the ACSO shows up at a home it is traditionally not a good position, however the Frontline Santas have changed the game and have brought a wholehearted new angle for a law enforcement presence.
“We are just vessels being used. Without the community it would never be possible,” Laws explained. “A big thank-you to everyone who helped. We have really good people here.”
