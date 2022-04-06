NEWLAND — The Avery County Republican Executive Committee Convention was held on Saturday, March 26, which included precinct meetings prior to convention proceedings.
Avery County Executive Chair Erin Buchanan noted, “We were very thankful to have the NC State GOP Chair Michael Whatley as the speaker for the convention.”
The Lincoln/Reagan Dinner followed directly after the convention. There were around 200 in attendance. Elected officials and candidates were given the opportunity to speak, and a number of candidates took the opportunity to share their vision and platform.
“It was a great night for the Republican Party,” Avery Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and candidate for sheriff Lee Buchanan said. “The Avery County Republican Executive Committee was pleased to host the Lincoln Reagan Dinner at Avery County’s amazing new agriculture and event center, with over 200 hundred in attendance. We are grateful for all those who attended and for the candidates who spoke and support our party. The election will be May 17th. Get out and vote!”
In attendance for the meeting were a number of notable state, county and local representatives, including Kenan T. Foxx, an Avery County resident who spoke on behalf of his grandmother, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx. Also on hand were NC Rep. Dudley Greene, NC Sen. Warren Daniel, NC Sen. Ralph Hise (candidate for NC Senate District 47), NC Sen. Deanna Ballard (Candidate for NC Senate District 47) and District Attorney Seth Banks.
“It was one of the best (conventions) we’ve had in a long time, and was very well attended,” Avery County Commissioner Woodie Young said of the gathering.
“It was a great time,” Commissioner Blake Vance added. “I’m so pleased and impressed with the turnout. I like to see that people are engaged.”
In this election year, both state and local representatives and stakeholders demonstrated their commitment to issues at all levels of government.
