NEWLAND – The Avery County Parks and Recreation Egg Hunt took place on Saturday, April 16, at the Rock Gym, featuring three sections of kids, gift bags, treats from Pelicans Snowballs and free diapers for new parents.
Partnering with Avery County Parks and Recreation were Blue Ridge Partnership for Children and Blue Ridge Healthy Families, which offered information, resource bags, support programs and complimentary gifts.
Kids were separated into age categories of 0-3 years, 4-7 years and 8-12 years, with more than 1,600 prize-filled eggs to be hunted down. Multiple golden eggs containing silver dollars were also hidden throughout the park field area.
“The weather was fabulous. We hoped and prayed, and it turned out perfect,” Avery County Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis said of the day. “The kids loved it. The two words I would use are ‘fantastic’ and ‘blessed.’”
With more than 200 goodie bags distributed, it marked a record high for the annual egg hunt. A total of 135 was the previous record for distribution. This year, 50 bags of 20-pack diapers were also given away to new families, sponsored by Blue Ridge Partnership for Children and Triple P (Positive Parenting Program).
The Easter Bunny was also present at the event, taking photos with numerous kids and families to go along with a strong community showing for the celebrated holiday.
