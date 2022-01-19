NEWLAND – While winter slows many things down in the community, the Avery Humane Society stays busy throughout the challenges of winter and Covid.
Charlene Calhoun, shelter manager for more than 17 years at Avery Humane Society, noted that there has been an uptick in cats recently for the area shelter.
“Kitten season used to be just in the spring and the fall. Now it seems like cats are having babies all year,” said Calhoun.
Currently the humane society has 19 dogs and 42 cats up for adoption. With approximately anywhere from 25-45 adoptions per month, and a high mark of approximately 75 adoptions, the humane society is staying quite busy throughout the noise of the season.
“Adoptions have been steady this year,” said Calhoun, noting that kittens and puppies are always the first to be adopted. 1.5- to 4.5-year-old dogs are generally the most difficult to get adopted, along with cats aged 8 months and up.
The online presence of the AHS has helped significantly in the steady adoption of pets for the 501-C operation.
“Over half of our adoptions come from online,” said Calhoun. “We use Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, petfinder.com and adoptapet.com.
“The use of internet programs has helped with Covid,” Calhoun added.
With Covid affecting staff shortages and spay/neuter programs, the humane society has weathered the storm with respect to all the challenges in the recent years.
Calhoun referenced a few significant adoptions of people traveling from as far away as California for two Chihuahuas, as well as traveling from Canada to adopt.
“Most of our adoptions come from a one-time visit,” said Calhoun, though it was noted that the humane society does offer a two-week “test-drive” program for potential adopters to see if the furry friends will mesh with the potential home life.
“Animals never act the same in a shelter than they will at home,” Calhoun said while referring to the unknowns of the animal’s development and temperament. “There is a home for everybody.”
The humane society has also received unusual surrenders as well, everything from mini-pigs, geckos, guinea pigs and ferrets.
“We even had a momma rat with 15 babies that all got adopted,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun offered some advice for potential adopters when it comes to selecting a friend. She explained that oftentimes people and families want to feel like the dog or cat picked them, but sometimes your perfect companion may just be a little shy at the beginning. If prospective adopters wish to have something of a lap cat, then a senior cat may be the best possible solution. Kitten development and temperaments are hard to evaluate, but a senior cat or adult cat has already developed and can be more easily measured.
Avery Humane Society has operated for more than 40 years and plans to offer the most welcoming staff and amazing animals for years to come. For more information click to www.averyhumane.org, and check The Avery Journal-Times Pets of the Week in each week’s print edition and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.