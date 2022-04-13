NEWLAND – Avery County High School Players performed “Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage—One Act Edition” evenings from April 7 to 10 at the Avery County High School Mini Theater.
Avery County High and Cranberry Middle School Chorus and Drama Teacher Stephanie Watson directed “High School Musical” as her first production with the school.
After becoming the theater teacher in fall of 2020, Watson led students in class and virtual performances while navigating “ever-changing Covid-19 protocols, quarantines and shutdowns.”
Watson shares that after the pause in theater performances, she knew “High School Musical” was the perfect play to choose.
“Many of my students that I am currently teaching in the high school have been with me since they were in elementary and middle school at Freedom Trail and Cranberry,” said Watson. “I knew this was a play that a lot of them have been interested in over the years.”
Watson shared that about three weeks prior to the performance weekend, the male lead had to drop out of the production. Senior student Walker Boone stepped into the role of Troy Bolton, learning his part in three weeks. Boone is an accomplished bluegrass musician and singer who represented Avery High School in the National FFA Talent Competition, but has never acted prior to this experience.
Appalachian State University theater student Kayla Miller volunteered to be the choreographer for the show and worked alongside Watson to make the production come together.
Watson shares that the show was a successful return of live theater at Avery County High School.
“Every show sold out with a waiting list of names hoping to snag an open seat. It is safe to say that our return to live theater at the school has been a complete success and has exceeded my wildest dreams,” said Watson. “I’m so proud of all of my students, and very thankful for the very supportive parents, staff, and community.”
