AVERY COUNTY – The Avery Board of Commissioners met on Monday, May 5, for its regularly scheduled meeting where an ample amount of public comments came at the top of the meeting, all in regard to the budget, or lack thereof, for the Avery High School Band.
The band currently does not have a true budget, and public comments centered on the need and merit for new band uniforms, along with other necessities.
Lacey Costner, mother of a band member, prompted the board to consider a request to fund, or find a way to receive funds for the band program. Costner explained that the band had funds at one point, yet they were revoked and it is now almost exclusively supported by the fundraising efforts of students and parents. Costner contended that a yearly budget would significantly reduce the burden of attempting to organically raise funds and also curtail the substantial responsibilities that the band students undertake. She noted that the band is in “desperate need for new uniforms,” as she provided a detailed expense listing, purchase program, operating budget concept, short-term plan, 5-year plan and a 10-year plan to the commissioners.
“There are so many expenses that go into the program. It is more than just instruments. What we raise is what we are running the program on,” said Costner. “The Avery County Marching Band is a program that represents our county at not only the football games, but in our parades, festivals and statewide competitions.”
Former Band Booster President and retired teacher Martha H. Hicks added, “We are fundraising ourselves to death. We need funding and we do not know where to look. It’s crucial for the band to have financial backing.”
Hicks elaborated that the band performs at a litany of events and brings incredible joy to the students.
“We as parents and grandparents do what we can,” Hicks added.
Candidate for Avery County Commissioner Glenn Johnson also addressed the uniform issue, noting, “We need to pump some money into the band. If we are going to fund football we ought to fund band, too.”
“Just like county vehicles are a representation, the band represents us. I’d like to see that improve,” said local tree producer and band supporter Larry Smith.
Four members of the ACHS band appeared at the meeting to amplify the sentiments regarding the deficiency of funding. Libby Powell, Baker Ledford, Jeremy Hodges and Aaron Ayers spoke about desperation for funding and the difficulty of attempting to operate with self-subsistent funds.
“We are deprived certain things as young musicians,” said Powell.
The students added that they have lost members because of insufficient equipment and had to pay their own way to compete in a contest at Carowinds.
While the comments made at the meeting demonstrated how devoid the program is for official funding, the commissioners revealed that they are not the governing body for funding specific school-related programs.
Commissioner Dennis Aldridge clarified that the board “does not go through the budget on a line item basis” and that, “the decision rests on the school board and administration.” Aldridge continued by noting, “We don’t fund specific line items, but we can make recommendations. We all appreciate and understand what you are saying and encourage you to deliver the same presentation to the Board of Education. We will try to echo those sentiments for you. Thank you for the passion and the courage to come here. We’ll certainly do our part.”
Commissioner Martha Hicks added by noting, “What would the parade be without the Avery County Band?”
Looking over additional agenda items, the board will fill a vacant position for the Avery Fire Commission, as well as appointed Deb Gragg to the Social Services Board and are reviewing planning board applications. The board also moved for Commissioner Tim Phillips to serve on the Morrison Fund Board of Directors.
Commissioners selected a firm as the architect for the DSS renovation and addition. The selection was Architectural Design Associates and was unanimously approved.
Bruce Daniels gave the Tax Administrator Report, noting that “Sales prices are still in excess of assessed value.” While values fluctuate monthly, the March report showed that market value is still 13-percent higher than the floated assessed values.
In the County Manager report, Phillip Barrier stated that Covid testing is still being performed and will take direction from the health department. The county litter pickup performed a significant duty for the area which included highways, the Crossnore Cleanup and individuals going down side roads.
“I encourage everyone, let’s not litter our highways,” said Barrier. Commissioner Hicks added, “It’s getting to be a big problem.”
North Carolina spent $19 million on cleaning up litter in 2021, with 13 million pounds being collected, demonstrating that local volunteerism and environmental consciousness can be an impressive force to combat litter debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.