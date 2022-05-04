AVERY COUNTY – The Economic Development Committee met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 26, to update its membership on recent developments of continuous projects.
The EDC Finding, Keeping and Motivating Workers Workshop will be taking place on June 9 in Newland at Heritage Park Community Center. The workshop presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a box lunch provided by the Avery County EDC and catered by the Little Deer Café in Linville. The keynote speaker will be Professor Tonya Snider, founder of TenBiz Consulting and a “REAL Entrepreneurship” certified trainer. There will be a question-and-answer session following Professor Snider’s presentation. Workshop attendees will also be able to spend time networking with Professor Snider and other employers.
The workshop will have a limited capacity of 45 attendees, but will also be available on Zoom and will be available for viewing online for one week after the official workshop date.
The EDC workshop notice states, “As you know, recruiting, hiring and retaining staff members for your business can be challenging. The costs associated with advertising for, hiring and training new employees can be exorbitant. The process of recruiting and then hiring new staff has not only a financial impact on a business, but can take its toll on the existing management and staff. If you are like most employers, you realize the importance of retaining your staff, and making your workplace one where employees will remain and thrive. Finding creative solutions to retaining staff can be challenging. Since this is the case, you may be interested in learning about ideas and practices currently being used by others who are working to successfully retain their staff. That’s where we would like to help.”
EDC Chair Ken Walter expressed his anticipation for the workshop.
“I am really enthusiastic about this workshop,” Walter said. “It could not have come at a better time.”
To register for this workshop or for more information, parties may contact Dawn Carpenter, Administrative Assistant to the Avery County Manager, at (828) 733-8201.
The new Business Guide Toolbox is being finalized, with the survey potentially ready to be released in July. More information from the county housing study will be utilized to broaden the spectrum of the Toolbox. The study will include an Avery County-specific analysis.
“(It’s) a study of what we have, our needs and a projection for 25 years,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said in explaining about the analysis. “It is a study, so it does not put someone in an apartment, which we need right now.”
Avery Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman updated the EDC about the success of the Chamber website and the rising number of visitors and hits online. The Chamber member benefits will also be changed and revamped for new members, along with an introduction plan to show existing member appreciation.
There will be an Avery County Sheriff’s Candidate Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at Heritage Park. The forum/debate is sponsored by the Avery Journal-Times and the Avery Chamber of Commerce, and will be moderated by Nick Oschner, chief investigative reporter with WBTV television in Charlotte.
In the agricultural subcommittee report, Jerry Moody explained that the average age of farmers in the region are on the rise and that the rising cost of land is a factor that prevents young people from starting to farm. Moody added there is a program in the works to discuss farmland conservancies as an option for growers. The Extension Office is also working on a plan to locate interested young farmers and help them collaborate and learn from experienced producers in the area.
Walter noted that mentorships and apprenticeship programs have been successful at the high school level and that agriculture would be a great extension for those programs. Difficulties in affordable housing, youth entrepreneurship, workforce retention and acquisition have been a focal point for the EDC, with ideas and programs in the works to combat these obstacles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.