BANNER ELK — On Saturday, March 26, the Avery County Democratic Party held its county convention in the Rouse Boardroom at Lees-McRae College.
The party honored outgoing chairman Dick Crews with a plaque and resolution, presented by Charlie Wallin, Congressional District 5 Democratic Chairman. The party then elected Judge Hughes as county chairman, Eva Rand as first vice chairwoman, and Barbara Aycock as secretary. Eric Berg is expected to continue as treasurer by appointment.
The party focused on pertinent local issues and discussed plans for the upcoming midterm elections.
With an attendance of more than 30 individuals and stakeholders, the Democratic Party of Avery County utilized the convention to not only select leadership but to expound upon the platform for the upcoming year.
“It was encouraging to see a rejuvenating youthful presence at the meeting with the leadership reflecting that image,” Berg shared of the meeting. “We want to improve the quality of life and make Avery more attractive to younger individuals. Sometimes the other side wants to hold progress back. We want to do new and better things in the county.”
During the meeting, healthcare and affordability were discussed, along with the platform as a whole.
“People were very responsive to the meeting,” Berg added. “We had a very good turnout in comparison to other meetings. I think it is going to be a different Democratic party for Avery.”
