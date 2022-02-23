AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Preventing Abuse Response Team (PART) met virtually on Thursday, Feb. 17, to discuss various community efforts focused on abuse-related safety. The meeting, led by OASIS representative Rubi Estrada, gathered almost 20 dedicated community members as a method of serving and empowering victims, along with enhancing prevention practices.
PART was established in 2013 as a means of holding offenders accountable for actions and providing a better response to victims. The group was formed by invested community members and continues to work together to coordinate effective practices to decrease incidences of violence.
The meeting also served as an introduction point for the new executive director of OASIS, Jerry Shore, who noted, “I am very impressed with this turnout and appreciate it. It does take a community to respond.”
The inception of PART utilized its time to educate members of the community about services and impacts. After initialization of the team, PART reviewed the best practices in domestic violence and prosecution and continued to work on community education efforts.
“This is an incredible group of people, thoughtful and cooperative, in order to make Avery a safer and more resilient place,” OASIS Outreach Coordinator Sara Crouch added regarding the group meeting. “The goal as a group is to better understand the legal process and how it can impact survivors.”
Some of the identified goals of the group is to improve survivor services, perform resilience workshops, educate on protective orders and to address any of the gaps in services.
PART member Ruthie Styles wished to also address the stigma of parental education.
“It can be very delicate. We want to let folks know that it’s okay to ask for help,” Styles said.
The group notes that “domestic violence, more commonly referred to as intimate partner violence, is defined as a pattern of coercive behavior in which one person attempts to control another through threats or actual use of tactics, which may include any of the following: physical, sexual, psychological, and/or verbal abuse.”
PART is currently working on public access to information cards, aforementioned gaps in service and team collaboration for counter-abuse efforts.
“Taking initiative and working together for our community,” Estrada concluded.
PART wishes to include more people in its group. Anyone wishing to participate or seeking more information can contact Estrada, Avery Services Coordinator for OASIS, at (828) 785-5249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.