AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County employee lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 15, featured a special event in which members of the county could receive a pie in the face based on the number of items given to Volunteer Avery with Cindy Lindecamp.
Avery County employees that were available for the pie face were County Manager Phillip Barrier, Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan, Clerk of Court Teresa Benfield and EMS Director Mike Edmisten.
Approximately 600 items were brought into the food bank, most of the items being food and food-related products for Avery County. Whoever received the most items in front of them would be available for a pie in the face.
Inevitably, it was County Manager Barrier who acquired the whipped cream face covering, as a good time was had by all.
