NEWLAND – The Avery County Chamber of Commerce held an After Hours event on Tuesday, April 19, co-hosted by Carolina BBQ and Feeding Avery Families. The event, held at Carolina BBQ in Newland, featured owner Dave Calvert, FAF Director Dick Larson, FAF Director Jo-Ann McMurray and Avery Chamber Director Anne Winkelman.
With raffle prizes donated by Chamber members, an opportunity for businesses to support businesses and commerce socialization, the event also included an unofficial unveiling of the future site location of the Feeding Avery Families facility.
The new location will be built on more than two acres, with a 8,800-square-foot building and will break ground on May 5. The larger and more conducive site location will allow FAF to provide more effective service for a larger capacity of people.
