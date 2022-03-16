AVERY COUNTY – Mitch Banner, longtime Avery County Schools bus driver, has recently retired after 40 years of service to the school system as both a bus driver and a fuel truck driver. Banner retired on February 28, stating, “What a long strange trip it’s been. I liked my job. The job chose me. Every time I try to get away, something happened and I stuck with it.”
The longstanding school system employee started driving buses when he was astonishingly just 16 years old, and added that he was a sophomore in high school when he received his bus license. Obviously times have changed since his initial operational employment, marking an end to some of the “old school” career initiatives of Avery County.
“One thing I’ve always done best is be behind the wheel driving on the road,” said Banner.
When asked why he chose to hang up the bus keys, Banner felt the time was right to call it a career.
“When you have been on the same job for 40 years, you see all the people you work with come and go. It’s just my time,” he said.
The remarkable four decades of service ought to suffice as a natural reason for career adjournment, yet Banner still feels connected to the way of the road. Banner is a former state Bus ROAD-eo champion, and he placed fifth at the most-recently held event in Wilmington back in June 2019. The event was not held the past two years due to the COVID pandemic.
“I was hoping they would have one final roadeo before I retired, but it wasn’t to be,” Banner noted.
Banner has always been a fan of large vehicles since his youth, and aspired to be like Sonny Pruett, the big rig truck driver character from the TV series ‘Movin On.” He always has enjoyed the feeling of sleeping in his own bed as opposed to slumbering in the sleeper cab, however.
The Avery County Schools system noted Banner’s contributions over these many years and his contribution to the lives and everyday work of many within the district.
“Mr. Banner devoted many years of service to the school system and students,” Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman shared. “He will be greatly missed, and we wish him many years of great health in retirement.”
Banner has seen three generations of students on his bus and has ended the line in 2022. He not only drove students spanning grades from Pre-k all the way to seniors in high school, but also operated the fuel service truck for the buses as well. The retired driver may end up keeping a part-time position somewhere, or simply enjoy his time playing golf during the warmer months.
Additionally, Banner was surprised and honored when North Carolina Commissioner of Labor and Avery County native Josh Dobson presented Banner with a Certificate of Appreciation on February 23 for Banner’s years of service.
“Since August 1981, you have faithfully worked in an indispensable role by not only driving a school bus but also by serving as the fuel technician. In that position, you ensured that all our buses were properly fueled and maintained. Students cannot learn if they aren’t able to get to school, and that all starts with a bus driver and a properly functioning bus. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention your past awards as champion of the North Carolina School Bus ROADeo!” Commissioner Dobson said of Banner’s career. “In addition to your work with the school system, you also devoted your time to the community through volunteer service with EMS and the Linville-Central Rescue Squad. You are a well-known, and much-loved member of the Avery County community through your professional, volunteer and personal contributions. I understand you have numerous other hobbies including golf and listening to ‘old-time rock and roll,’ which I sincerely hope you’ll find more time to enjoy in the coming months and years. We owe you a debt of gratitude... thank you again for demonstrating great professionalism and integrity over the past 40 years.”
Due to the nature of the shortage of bus drivers and other school system employees, the loss of a veteran driver is even more critical than it would be in previous years. The illustrious driving career of Banner will surely be missed by the Avery County Schools system for the foreseeable future and will be remembered as a significant component to the education realm.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.