AVERY COUNTY – Avery resident Vincent Clark, who in December shot one of the largest deer in county history, entered the buck into the Dixie Deer Classic in Raleigh. The animal was measured using the Boone and Crockett scoring system and registered 219 before deductions and 203 after deductions.
The deer and its rack were considered non-typical on the scoring metrics due to the asymmetry of the antlers. Clark and his game were the recipient of the best non-typical award and the overall Best in Show winner.
Clark utilized a 7mm rifle to acquire the buck and was hunted in Avery County. This is Clark’s first time bringing a deer to be scored at the event and noted that, “It turned several heads.”
The massive deer may possibly be a county record and could possibly be a top 10 or top five gross-size record for the state.
