AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Board of Education held its scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 8, featuring special presentations by Banner Elk, Freedom Trail and Crossnore elementary schools, along with recognition of the excellence of the Avery wrestling team.
The grappling team, which was given recognition at the previous commissioners meeting, received more praise from the BOE for its astounding achievements. Avery County is currently the three-time consecutive state champions at the 1A level of high school wrestling, and was lauded by the board for their dedication and merit. Many wrestlers and coaches were present to accept the congratulations and, as the board noted, should be significantly proud of their accomplishment.
Recognition was also given to Jesse Pope of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Pope was the recipient of the latest Avery County Board of Education Friends of Education award.
“I have a heart for Avery and the school system,” Pope said. “I love to see kids succeed. This is a great honor.”
A trio of elementary schools expounded on their school improvement plans and illustrated them to the board and attendees of the meeting. Banner Elk School utilized its fourth-grade student ambassadors to aid in the presentation and offered whimsical speeches to demonstrate the plan. Banner Elk Elementary, an arts integrated school, lives by the creed of “creating the magic,” and strive to leave students “equipped and ready to lead in middle school.”
With creativity and thinking outside the box as a fundamental aspect of the instruction, the school also centers on leadership, kindness and service in order to take on real-world inquiries. The improvement plan states that students ought to “be the change,” and uses collaboration heavily as an educational building block.
Freedom Trail Elementary in its plan demonstrated its focus on centering on relationships coupled with enhancement of skills and attitudes in a learning environment. School leaders displayed the school’s recent update of calming corners and the subsequent monitoring of behavioral patterns.
The school emphasized its pursuit of relationships, responsibility and regulation to go along with its high expectations for all students. Freedom Trail has also employed multiple book studies with its training and will continue to work toward skilled reading, literacy and engagement.
Crossnore Elementary accentuated its beliefs of capability and accountability among its students while simultaneously providing an enriched safe and supportive environment. The shared responsibility of school, home and community is also crucial to Crossnore’s vision and highlighted the importance of building socio-emotional learning through positivity. The essential aligned units of instruction in the school aspire to bring improvement toward the cultivation of both phonetics and vocabulary for its students.
Under the return-to-learn update, the board must revisit its masking policy for schools and once again approved the optional mask standards for the county.
Architect Rob Johnson gave a construction update for the Avery High School renovation project, and noted that, “Four out of five phases are substantially complete.”
The tentative completion date for the project was stated to be March 31, yet Johnson added that the estimate is “not very optimistic and that the 31st is realistic.”
Despite the frustration of residents and officials regarding the dragging nature of the project, Johnson stated, “We will resolve it professionally, close it out the way the contracts are written. We remain positive.”
The previously approved stadium renovation for the high school by the county commissioners was officially approved by the board, with delegated authority given to the school system. The project is scheduled to begin the first week of May and will include new artificial turf, track and stadium lighting.
Speaking in reference to the potential Capital Fund Grant, to which the school could possibly receive up to $50 million, ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman noted, “We are blessed to have the support of the county commission.” The deadline for the grant application will be March 15.
Another approval by the board was centered on the summer remediation and re-testing plan for grades 4 to 11. Consent was given to retest after school and remediation will be offered. Students who did not receive a passing score will again be able to be identified, review and have tests re-administered.
